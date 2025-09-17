Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 08:30 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Matrix Cultural Media Technology Co., Ltd.: Chinese Companies Make a Group Appearance at COMEX, Matrix Builds a Bridge for Global Expansion

MUSCAT, Oman, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, 2025, the 34th COMEX Global Technology Exhibition opened in Oman. With the theme "Technology Leads the Future," this year's event provides a key opportunity for Chinese companies to connect with the Middle Eastern market and deepen their global expansion.

Matrix Builds a Bridge for Global Expansion

Matrix Cultural Media Technology Co., Ltd., as the planner and executor of this exhibition, organized over ten companies - including Shenzhen Upperhill Supply Chain Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yunzhou Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Chuangyingxin Industrial Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Kuaizao Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Special Zone Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Jieshun Technology Industrial Co., Ltd., and Beijing Huanong Agricultural Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. - to participate jointly, building an efficient bridge for cooperation.

Matrix is an integrated marketing service provider specializing in supporting Chinese brands' global expansion, building a bridge between Chinese enterprises and international markets. Its ecosystem spans multiple fields including digital marketing, software development, and logistics supply chain, offering end-to-end services from market entry to transaction fulfillment. Its ecosystem partner, Upperhill Supply Chain, leverages RFID technology to deliver a visible digital supply chain, solving challenges in cross-border logistics and information asymmetry; another partner, Yunzhou Digital, has gained industry attention with its Cloudasis AI no-code platform and Nebula AI Workbench.

Matrix integrates industrial resources through its platform, driving deep integration between Chinese enterprises and the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775184/Matrix_Builds_a_Bridge_Global_Expansion.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-companies-make-a-group-appearance-at-comex-matrix-builds-a-bridge-for-global-expansion-302558846.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.