Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC: Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Invests in ENTRO Service in Partnership with Management

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a global middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has partnered with its founders, Claudio Tubach and Philipp Westphal, and the management team to acquire a majority interest in ENTRO Service GmbH ("ENTRO" or "the Company"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 2022 by the founders and NGC Nachfolgekapital, ENTRO provides testing, inspection, repair and installation services to entrance, fire safety and access control systems. With its holistic and OEM-independent service offering, ENTRO supports its more than 4,500 customers to navigate increasingly strict regulatory requirements for operational safety and to enable optimised operational efficiency. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, ENTRO provides nationwide coverage for its customers through its 16 locations and over 170 technicians.

Philipp Westphal, Founder and Managing Director of ENTRO, commented: "We are excited to partner with LLCP on this next stage of growth for ENTRO. Over the last several years we have built ENTRO into a leading technical service provider serving a large base of blue-chip B2B clients, providing nationwide coverage, high agility and innovation leadership. We look forward to further expanding ENTRO's service offering across our core areas and will continue to remain utmost disciplined in focusing on a non-discretionary, highly recurring TICC, maintenance and repair services mix."

Claudio Tubach, Founder and Managing Director of ENTRO, added: "We are thrilled to partner with LLCP and to further accelerate our successful organic and inorganic growth strategy in our core segments. The investment will provide our Company with significant capital as well as support and resources from LLCP to accelerate our ambitious growth plans beyond the DACH region to create a European leader."

Josh Kaufman, Head of Europe at LLCP, said: "ENTRO operates in a highly attractive market that is supported by strong regulatory tailwinds and which is ripe for consolidation. We identified ENTRO as a highly attractive platform based on our extensive experience of investing in route-based service businesses and look forward to supporting the management team with our sector expertise and value creation playbook."

Matthias Tabbert, Head of DACH at LLCP, concluded: "We are proud to partner with Claudio, Philipp and the ENTRO leadership team to accelerate organic and M&A growth across the DACH region and internationally. We look forward to leveraging our local presence and pan-European footprint to support ENTRO's ambitious growth plans."

ENTRO will continue to be led by its two founders Claudio Tubach and Philipp Westphal as well as CEO Sonja Foremny, COO Jan Ingo Buschmeyer and the existing management team.

LLCP was advised by Carlsquare (Debt Financing), Fortlane (Commercial), Alvarez & Marsal (Financial & Tax), H&Z (Operational) and Milbank (Legal).

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a global middle-market private equity firm with a 41-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 9 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 20 years. Since inception, LLCP and its affiliates have managed approximately $18.1 billion of capital across nearly 20 investment funds and invested in approximately 120 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $12.7 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Contact: Isabel Moon, imoon@llcp.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349427/LLCP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/levine-leichtman-capital-partners-invests-in-entro-service-in-partnership-with-management-302558862.html