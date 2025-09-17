Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - OneClickDrive has published a new review of platform activity, highlighting the growing participation of private owners and dealerships in the Abu Dhabi market for used cars. The findings, covering the period from January through August 2025, show that the number of listings has steadily increased, creating a broader pool of options for buyers in the capital.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/265568_a39c9ccf4442f992_001full.jpg

The report shows that family sedans and fuel-efficient models remain highly active in the resale space. These vehicles continue to draw steady interest from residents who value practicality, reasonable pricing, and lower maintenance costs. Alongside them, premium cars with low mileage and high-end trims are appearing frequently, often from owners upgrading or from dealers refreshing stock. This combination has resulted in a diverse offering that appeals to both budget-conscious buyers and those exploring luxury segments.

A key observation from the analysis is that sellers of used cars Abu Dhabi are prioritising transparency more than before. Listings with full service histories, accident records, and warranty coverage have seen faster response times from buyers. The availability of accurate details at the outset has reduced negotiation stages, allowing transactions to move more efficiently.

"Seller activity in the capital is showing a strong upward trend this year," said Mahesh Pagarani, Managing Director of OneClickDrive. "Our platform data shows that both individuals and dealers are making use of digital listings more frequently, which helps buyers assess value with greater clarity."

The company's review also points to emerging interest in hybrid and electric models. Though these remain a smaller part of the overall resale market, their growing visibility reflects changing preferences among drivers who are looking for lower emissions and reduced running costs.

Seasonal shifts have played a role as well. Enquiries typically increase after the summer months, when residents often consider new transport arrangements or prepare for changes in employment contracts. This cycle has contributed to an influx of fresh listings in late summer, offering buyers timely opportunities to explore different options.

The internal analysis emphasises that these observations are drawn from platform data, including the number of listings, inquiry volumes, and completed handovers, rather than external projections. According to the company, the trends demonstrate that the resale sector in Abu Dhabi is both stable and diverse, providing a useful view of how buyers and sellers are interacting in 2025.

Looking forward, the company expects seller participation to remain active into the final quarter of the year. With a wide selection of vehicles and a gradual shift toward alternative fuel models, the market continues to evolve, offering insights into the capital's broader mobility landscape.

About OneClickDrive

OneClickDrive is a UAE-based car marketplace that connects customers with suppliers offering car rentals, chauffeur services, car sales, and yacht charters. The platform brings listings from a wide network of providers together in one place.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265568

SOURCE: GYT