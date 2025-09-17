During international operations, SES's high-throughput low-latency Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) managed satcom service provided connectivity to flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle of the French Carrier Strike Group (GAN)

SES announced today that the French Navy's aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle leveraged its secure and reliable O3b mPOWER satcom service Managed Naval mPOWERED during the Clemenceau 25 mission. This high-throughput, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) connectivity solution supported all of the aircraft carrier's operations, while facilitating collaboration with mission partners.

During the five-month deployment, the French Carrier Strike Group (GAN) covered 40,000 nautical miles and conducted various exercises and joint activities with around twenty allied nations. The connectivity provided by SES ensured optimal performance and uninterrupted operational availability for the aircraft carrier's mission-critical applications. Thanks to the global reach, reliability and exceptional high-speed capacity of the Managed Naval mPOWERED solution, which can deliver several hundred Mb/s of guaranteed throughput, the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier enjoyed continuous connectivity throughout the mission. This performance was supported by SES's O3b mPOWER gateways in Europe, the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific along the entire route from the Mediterranean Sea to the Pacific Ocean.

Philippe Glaesener, Senior Vice President of Global Government at SES, said: "Aircraft carriers such as the Charles de Gaulle are essentially floating military bases. They require secure, resilient low-latency satellite connectivity service at all times to support the diverse and complex data needs of the personnel onboard from surveillance and intelligence, navigation and access to cloud applications, to daily communications. We are proud that our managed connectivity service demonstrated the critical importance of satellite connectivity for our government customer throughout the five-month Clemenceau 25 international mission."

The O3b mPOWER system is built on an initial constellation of 13 high-throughput satellites orbiting 8,000km above Earth, supported by global ground-based infrastructure. Delivering comprehensive services with unmatched performance, the system enables the most mission-critical operations through high throughput, predictable low latency and exceptional availability all backed by robust service-level agreements (SLAs). With terabit-scale capacity, O3b mPOWER can dynamically deliver congestion-free managed services, ranging from tens of Mb/s up to several Gb/s per service.

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

