Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 09:00 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyra Grandeur: The Newest Luxury Cruise Reinvents Experiences in Halong & Lan Ha Bay

HA LONG, Vietnam, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to make a grand debut in August 2025, Lyra Grandeur is a new luxury vessel in Halong & Lan Ha Bay-a bold reimagining of what it means to travel on water. Launching under the umbrella of Lyra Cruise Collection-home to the award-winning Capella Cruise, Lyra Grandeur ushers in a new era of immersive, design-forward cruising.


Artful Design with Heritage Touches

Designed for the traveler seeking both comfort and immersion, Lyra Grandeur seamlessly blends bold, contemporary design with Indochine-inspired elements. Every detail is intentional, from the spacious, nature-immersed suites with panoramic windows, private balconies, and bay-view bathtubs, to the sophisticated ambiance spaces of the Spirit of the Sea lounge and Harmony of the Sea restaurant that frame the bay's natural beauty.

Dive Into an Oasis of Water Adventures

Lyra Grandeur was built for true water lovers with a signature, heart-pounding water slide, a heated infinity pool that melts into the horizon, and a soothing jacuzzi that sparkles under the sun. Warm up in a Nordic-style outdoor sauna before leaping into crystal waters, or glide quietly across serene lagoons on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard. Here, the water isn't just a backdrop, it's a world you immerse yourself in.

Elevated Leisure, Enriched Culture

Days onboard unfold like a finely written story, where indulgence meets discovery. Begin with Tai Chi at sunrise, mist curling over the limestone peaks. Spend afternoons savoring Vietnamese tea ceremonies, joining hands-on cooking classes, or simply sipping cocktails while soaking in the magical sunset from our 360-degree observation peak. Evenings might find you testing your luck in the poker club, casting a line for squid fishing under the stars, or settling into the outdoor lounge for a movie beneath the night sky. If the mood strikes, the mini-theater transforms into a lively karaoke room.

Onshore, step into ancient caves, stroll barefoot along untouched beaches, or connect with the cultural heritage of Cat Ba's villages. Every moment is designed to stir your curiosity, your senses, and your soul.

Luxury, Tailored to Every Desire

True luxury comes with privacy and personalization. Guests can enjoy butler service and private dining for couples or intimate groups of up to 10, as well as single and couple spa rooms for tailored wellness experiences. Whatever your desire, our dedicated crew will ensure every detail is taken care of, creating an atmosphere of exclusivity and refinement.

Lyra Grandeur Sets Sail

As the latest addition to the Lyra Cruise Collection-a brand celebrated for its exceptional facilities and elevated journeys through the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Lyra Grandeur marks a new chapter in the brand's journey into experiential, design-forward cruising.

With limited sailings starting from August 2025, Lyra Grandeur invites travelers to be among the first to experience Halong Bay like never before-dynamic, luxurious, and deeply immersive.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772745/image_5052365_29901029.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lyra-grandeur-the-newest-luxury-cruise-reinvents-experiences-in-halong--lan-ha-bay-302558881.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.