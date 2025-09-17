AM Best has appointed Robin Adam as an independent non-executive director (NED) to the boards of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region subsidiaries, A.M. Best Europe Rating Services Ltd. (AMBERS) and A.M. Best (EU) Rating Services B.V. (AMBEU). His appointment is with effect from 8 September 2025.

Commenting on the appointment, James Gillard, president, AM Best Rating Services, Inc. and chairman of AMBERS, said: "We are delighted to welcome Robin to our boards. His deep knowledge of all aspects of insurance and reinsurance and expertise in regulatory and governance issues across multiple jurisdictions will be invaluable to the boards and to our businesses."

An accomplished non-executive director, Adam has over 25 years' experience of growth, transformation and integration of businesses in the insurance sector, and most recently held positions as CEO and chairman/NED of subsidiaries of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group (MSIG). Adam has served as chair of audit and risk committees and been a member of remuneration and nominations committees at international insurance companies. During his early career, he held various positions in internal audit, including the role of group head of internal audit for MSIG.

This appointment reinforces AM Best's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of governance to ensure that its boards benefit from deep insurance industry expertise.

