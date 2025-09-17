ENGWE Opens First Pop-Up Store in Germany: Accelerating European Market Expansion

BERLIN, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a fast-growing e-bike brand, has opened its first pop-up store in German Berlin and Cologne under the banner "Ride the Future, Start Now." The pop-up invites locals to step in, touch, and test electric bikes. The immersive event blends technology, design, and lifestyle, offering German consumers a first-hand experience of ENGWE's innovative e-bikes. This milestone marks a decisive step in ENGWE's long-term strategy to strengthen its presence in Europe's most competitive cycling market.

Since early 2025 ENGWE has treated Germany as a priority market and that focused approach quickly paid off. The company achieved the highest sales in the German market this year, driven by strong product appeal, practical features and local word of mouth. The L20 family has been repeatedly highlighted by trusted outlets: heise.de placed the L20 3.0 Pro among the Top 10 folding e-bikes; n-tv.de named the L20 Boost ebike the best pick in its 2025 e-bike comparison; Welt also cited the model as a top performer; and FAZ praised the L20 Boost's performance as beyond expectations. These reviews helped accelerate interest among everyday riders and fuel local test rides at the pop-up, aiming to turn curiosity into confident purchases.

Looking ahead to 2026, ENGWE will expand its physical footprint across Germany, opening dedicated brand stores in Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Bochum, and Cologne, aiming to reach roughly five million riders. The company will keep showing up at Eurobike and execute a "Product + Channel + Ecosystem" strategy that pairs compelling products with accessible retail and community services to speed adoption across Europe's largest single market.

Beyond retail, ENGWE is dedicated to fostering cycling culture in Germany. The brand will work with local clubs to host community rides, workshops, and events, building an ecosystem that connects products with people. "Germany sets the global benchmark for cycling quality. Growing here is not just about market expansion, but about learning from the most discerning riders," said an ENGWE spokesperson. "Innovation begins with understanding user needs."

The opening of ENGWE's first pop-up store in Germany is more than a symbolic launch - it is the foundation of a long-term plan to anchor the brand in Europe's most important cycling market. With permanent stores and local partnerships on the horizon, ENGWE is positioning itself as a key player in shaping the next era of urban mobility. For more information, visit ENGWE official.

