Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
17.09.25 | 09:33
431,30 Euro
+0,48 % +2,05
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
431,40431,7009:33
431,30431,6009:33
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VeriPark achieves the 2025-2026 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle award

VeriPark is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation.

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriPark, a Microsoft Solutions Partner in the Financial Services Industry, has been selected for the AI Business Solution's 2025-2026 Microsoft Inner Circle.

VeriPark Logo

Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank VeriPark in the top echelon of Microsoft's AI Business Solutions global network of partners. Inner Circle members are known for performing at a high-level by delivering innovative solutions that help organizations excel.

Ozkan Erener, CEO VeriPark: "Being recognized once again in Microsoft's AI Business Solutions Inner Circle is both an honor and a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation. This milestone underscores the strength of our collaboration with Microsoft and our shared mission to reshape the future of financial services."

VeriPark first joined Microsoft's Inner Circle in 2011 and has since continued to excel. This honor places VeriPark among the world's most trusted advisors for financial institutions seeking to unlock the power of AI, Dynamics 365, and the Microsoft Cloud.

"Inner Circle partners are at the forefront of delivering transformative business outcomes. They empower organizations to reimagine productivity and unlock value, through Microsoft Copilot, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions. "These partners combine deep industry knowledge with innovative, agentic solutions to help customers modernize operations, streamline decision-making, and drive sustainable growth."

About VeriParkhttps://www.veripark.com

VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become digital leaders by placing Customer Experience at the core of digital transformation. VeriPark's AI-powered CX suite delivers world-class customer journeys on digital and assisted channels. Our unified platform unifies data, orchestrates intelligent journeys, and embeds real-time decisioning into every interaction. With an exclusive focus on FSI, our solutions span Omni-Channel Delivery, and Customer Engagement to Branch Automation and Loan Origination, accelerating digital transformation, boosting productivity, and delivering business outcomes.

Headquartered in the UK, VeriPark operates across Europe, North America (Canada & US), Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Our 5 global offshore development centers, including hubs in Canada, Bulgaria, and India enable us to scale innovation quickly and deliver proven, secure, and scalable solutions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447880/VeriPark_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veripark-achieves-the-2025-2026-microsoft-ai-business-solutions-inner-circle-award-302558226.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.