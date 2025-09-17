VeriPark achieves the 2025-2026 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle award

VeriPark is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation.

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriPark, a Microsoft Solutions Partner in the Financial Services Industry, has been selected for the AI Business Solution's 2025-2026 Microsoft Inner Circle.

Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank VeriPark in the top echelon of Microsoft's AI Business Solutions global network of partners. Inner Circle members are known for performing at a high-level by delivering innovative solutions that help organizations excel.

Ozkan Erener, CEO VeriPark: "Being recognized once again in Microsoft's AI Business Solutions Inner Circle is both an honor and a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation. This milestone underscores the strength of our collaboration with Microsoft and our shared mission to reshape the future of financial services."

VeriPark first joined Microsoft's Inner Circle in 2011 and has since continued to excel. This honor places VeriPark among the world's most trusted advisors for financial institutions seeking to unlock the power of AI, Dynamics 365, and the Microsoft Cloud.

"Inner Circle partners are at the forefront of delivering transformative business outcomes. They empower organizations to reimagine productivity and unlock value, through Microsoft Copilot, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions. "These partners combine deep industry knowledge with innovative, agentic solutions to help customers modernize operations, streamline decision-making, and drive sustainable growth."

About VeriParkhttps://www.veripark.com

VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become digital leaders by placing Customer Experience at the core of digital transformation. VeriPark's AI-powered CX suite delivers world-class customer journeys on digital and assisted channels. Our unified platform unifies data, orchestrates intelligent journeys, and embeds real-time decisioning into every interaction. With an exclusive focus on FSI, our solutions span Omni-Channel Delivery, and Customer Engagement to Branch Automation and Loan Origination, accelerating digital transformation, boosting productivity, and delivering business outcomes.

Headquartered in the UK, VeriPark operates across Europe, North America (Canada & US), Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Our 5 global offshore development centers, including hubs in Canada, Bulgaria, and India enable us to scale innovation quickly and deliver proven, secure, and scalable solutions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447880/VeriPark_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veripark-achieves-the-2025-2026-microsoft-ai-business-solutions-inner-circle-award-302558226.html