Elcogen launches new high-volume solid oxide fuel cell factory in Europe to meet global demand for clean energy solutions

TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 17, 2025, a leading European manufacturer of technology that enables the efficient production of affordable green hydrogen and emission-free electricity, has this week officially opened ELCO I, its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on the outskirts of Tallinn, Estonia. The launch marks a pivotal step in scaling up Elcogen's role in the global energy transition.

The 14,000 m² facility significantly increases Elcogen's available production capacity from 10 MW to 360 MW, positioning the company as one of Europe's largest manufacturers of high-efficiency Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) and Electrolysis (SOEC) technology. Elcogen's components - cells, stacks and modules - are integrated into third-party systems for a wide range of applications including distributed energy, off-grid and stationary power, industrial backup, green hydrogen production, and Power-to-X solutions.

"This new facility is built for scale, speed, and global impact," said Enn Õunpuu, CEO of Elcogen. "As demand for reliable Solid Oxide-based clean energy solutions accelerates worldwide, Elcogen is now uniquely positioned to deliver the high-performance technology the market needs, at commercial volumes."

As efforts to cut industrial emissions, develop green hydrogen, and improve energy resilience gather pace, this new facility is seen as a boost to clean technology production at a time when energy security, supply chain stability, and net-zero commitments are increasingly shaping government policy and private investment.

Built for Global Scale

The facility integrates advanced automation, R&D capabilities, and sustainable design features to support international supply chains. It is powered by a 9 MW energy supply from the nearby Iru Waste-to-Energy Plant and incorporates sustainability measures such as process heat reuse and thermal oxidisers to reduce emissions.

With approximately EUR 50 million in capital investment, the facility was delivered on time and on budget by construction partner Maru Ehitus AS. Funding for the project was provided by Elcogen stakeholders, including Baker Hughes, a leading global energy technology company serving the energy industry and various industrial segments, and South Korea's HD Hyundai, one of the world's largest industrial conglomerates, renowned for its leadership in shipbuilding, heavy machinery, and energy innovation. The project also received support from the European Innovation Fund, which has committed an additional EUR 25 million to expand capacity under Elcogen's "ELCO I" initiative.

"As the name implies, ELCO I serves as a flagship model designed to guide future development initiatives globally," said Õunpuu."It reflects our broader vision for international expansion and leadership in clean energy solutions," adding, "We plan to eventually license our technology and manufacturing blueprint to trusted partners. This ensures consistent IP control while enabling local manufacturing - a particularly attractive proposition for markets focused on domestic production and resilient supply chains."

Driving Forward the Energy Transition

Founded in 2001, Elcogen has grown into a strategic technology partner for global system integrators, supplying the fuel cell and electrolyser components behind many of the world's most advanced clean energy systems. Its customers span diverse sectors and applications from Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems and off-grid EV charging to green hydrogen and Power-to-X solutions.

Elcogen's workforce now includes nearly 150 employees from over 20 nationalities, bringing together more than 500 years of combined experience in Solid Oxide technology. The new facility will eventually support the creation of circa. 300 local jobs as Elcogen transitions to mass production and increases global delivery capabilities.

"Yes, we are expanding capacity, but this is also about increasing the performance of our products and reducing costs for our partners across the energy value chain," said Õunpuu. "This is a facility designed to deliver on the promise of clean energy, now."

A Global Gathering for a Global Mission

Elcogen's launch event held on Tuesday September 16th brought together more than 300 guests, including investors, technology partners, and collaborators from across Europe, Asia, and North America. Key attendees included representatives from Baker Hughes, HD Hyundai, the venture capital fund SmartCap, LHV Bank and leading research institutions such as Tartu University and Tallinn University of Technology.

Although unable to attend in person, Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO of Hydrogen Europe, shared a video message with guests at the event, offering his strong support for the launch:

"Estonia has once again proven its extraordinary creativity and productivity in clean-tech innovation. With Elcogen's new facility, Europe gains a powerful boost in electrolysis and fuel cell capacity - technologies that are inseparable from the hydrogen economy. The roots of excellence now bear fruit on an industrial scale. This makes us proud as Europeans: hydrogen is the people's molecule, and Estonia shows how to turn vision into reality."

The event featured factory tours, speeches from Elcogen's leadership, and discussions on the future of clean hydrogen, the scaling challenge in global markets, and the importance of deep-tech manufacturing in the energy transition.

"This new facility sends a strong message that Elcogen is ready for large scale delivery," said Chris Nash, Chair of Elcogen's Board of Directors."We are committed to partnering with global system integrators, strategic partners and governments to build resilient, low-carbon energy systems of the future."

Both Enn Õunpuu and Chris Nash are available for interviews.

