Broadcom Inc.: Lloyds Banking Group Extends Strategic Partnership with Broadcom to Accelerate Digital Transformation

New Long-Term Agreement Will Transform Lloyds Banking Group's Infrastructure with New Private Cloud Environment and Mainframe Solutions for Digital Banking

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware Explore on Tour - Lloyds Banking Group and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced a significant expansion of their long-standing partnership, underpinned by a new multi-year agreement that will support the delivery of the Group's ambitious strategic transformation.

In the next phase of the partnership, Lloyds Banking Group will deepen its use of Broadcom's infrastructure software portfolio, including VMware Cloud Foundation and mainframe solutions, to enhance the resilience, agility and scalability of its technology estate.

This will enable the Group to deliver faster, more reliable digital services to the 28 million customers and businesses it supports across the UK.

"Upgrading our infrastructure allows us to continue to provide fast and reliable digital banking for our customers, whether they're making payments, applying for a loan, or checking their balance," said Ron van Kemenade, Group Chief Operating Officer at Lloyds Banking Group. "It means our customers get a first-class service today, with a platform that can easily scale and support new products and innovations in the future."

"Broadcom's strategic partnership with Lloyds Banking Group has been strengthened by the addition of VMware into our existing infrastructure software portfolio, which includes our mainframe solutions," said Luigi Freguia, President, EMEA, Broadcom. "This promotes our goal to empower Lloyds Banking Group to transform their infrastructure and solidify their leadership as the UK's largest digital bank."

Lloyds Banking Group will deploy VMware Cloud Foundation to support its data centre consolidation strategy. This will provide a consistent operating model across its private cloud environment, combining the flexibility of public cloud with the security, performance and cost-efficiency of on-premises infrastructure.

The platform will support traditional, modern and AI-driven applications with unified operations, governance and controls. Broadcom will also deliver professional services and training to Lloyds' engineering teams to maximise the value of the deployment.

Broadcom's mainframe solutions will continue to underpin Lloyds' mission-critical workloads, offering advanced automation, intuitive tooling and seamless integration into hybrid environments. These capabilities will help reduce operational costs, improve performance and foster a more agile, collaborative culture across IT teams, supporting continuous delivery of essential digital services.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc..

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group is the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 28 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. We are proud to support British businesses, with nearing one million UK businesses supported by our leading digital and relationship banking services. Our main business activities include retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through well recognized brands including Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our purpose is Helping Britain Prosper. We have served Britain through our products and services for more than 320 years, across every community, and millions of households. Our success is interwoven with the UK's prosperity, and we aim to help Britain prosper by operating as a responsible, sustainable and inclusive Group.

