SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superior Industries International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SSUP) ("Superior") previously announced on July 9, 2025 that it entered into definitive agreements to be acquired by a group of its term loan investors, including Oaktree Capital Management. On September 15, 2025, Superior received the affirmative vote of a majority of shareholders at a special meeting held to approve the transaction. In addition, all requisite regulatory approvals have been received, and Superior anticipates the closing of the transaction will occur on or before September 30, 2025.ContactsSuperior Investor Relations(248) 234-7104Investor.Relations@supind.com

