Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JJQC | ISIN: NL0009739416 | Ticker-Symbol: TNTC
Tradegate
17.09.25 | 09:47
1,086 Euro
+7,63 % +0,077
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POSTNL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POSTNL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0871,09009:49
1,0861,08909:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2025 09:39 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PostNL N.V.: PostNL announces new strategy

The Hague, 17 September 2025 - PostNL today announces its new strategy and vision. The company will present the new strategy and its 2028 financial ambition at today's Capital Markets Day. PostNL aims to grow its business, create sustainable value, lead through innovation and make an impact that truly matters. With this strategy, PostNL is entering a new chapter in its transformation. The company is confident that its strategic choices will not only strengthen its market position but also create sustainable value for customers, consumers, employees, shareholders and society at large.

Breakthrough 2028

PostNL today announces its new strategy and vision. The company will present the new strategy and its 2028 financial ambition at today's Capital Markets Day. PostNL aims to grow its business, create sustainable value, lead through innovation and make an impact that truly matters. With this strategy, PostNL is entering a new chapter in its transformation. The company is confident that its strategic choices will not only strengthen its market position but also create sustainable value for customers, consumers, employees, shareholders and society at large.

Highlights

• 'Connected to deliver what drives us all forward': grow business, create sustainable value, lead through innovation and make impact that matters
• New business segmentation as of 1 Jan 2026: current segment Parcels to be split into E-commerce and Platforms
o E-commerce: from volume to value through differentiatedapproach and smart network utilisation
o Platforms: capture international growth through asset-light models
o Mail: transform to a future-proof postal service
• Strategic foundation built on three key enablers: ESG, Data & Tech and Innovation beyond delivery

• Financial ambition for 2028:
o Revenue > €4,000 million
o Normalised EBIT > €175 million
o Free cash flow> €75 million
o ROIC > 12%
• Capex of around €150 million per year as of 2026 for acceleration of roll-out Out-of-Home (OoH) network at E-commerce and strengthening of the tech & data foundation with AI-driven innovations
• Pay a dividend that develops in line with business performance

Statement Board of Management PostNL

Pim Berendsen, CEO: "We are excited to announce our new strategy, which aims to drive PostNL towards a future of sustainable growth and innovation. We are building on our heritage, trusted brand, consumer-focused platforms, and leverage our digital capabilities, culture, and transformational mindset. Led by our purpose and connected to deliver what drives us all forward, we are committed to grow our business, create sustainable value, lead through innovation and make impact that matters, while taking care of our people and environment.

"Our new strategic ambitions will ensure our position as the leading player in our markets. To enable more effective management of competences and capital, we are splitting the current segment Parcels into E-commerce and Platforms. In E-commerce we will transition from a volume to a value strategy through a more segmented customer approach, differentiated propositions and by intelligently steering volumes, shifting from 'next day' to 'best day' delivery. We also plan to better leverage our strategic assets and reduce network costs. By expanding our OoH network to 3,600 parcel lockers by end 2028, we are making delivery more efficient and enhancing consumer satisfaction.

"At Platforms, operating globally with a strong network of distribution hubs and partner carriers, we want to accelerate international growth by expanding our successful asset-light platforms Spring and MyParcel into new markets.

"At Mail, the current proposal of the government is insufficient and results in a structurally loss-making USO. Therefore, on 5 September, we requested to withdraw the designation for the USO. It is now up to the government to come up with a proposal to secure a future-proof USO. We have always tried to find an acceptable solution via a constructive dialogue and will continue to do so. If that does not lead to the necessary changes in time, we will then take all necessary steps and mitigating measures for an economically viable USO, whilst safeguarding employment for thousands of people.

"PostNL is continuously innovating and moving towards an AI-first strategy. This is already implemented in crucial business domains and we are further scaling up AI usage and capabilities to optimise processes and personalise the consumer experience. Embracing AI will bring new opportunities to leverage on our strong data and tech foundation. While caring for our people, our communities and the environment, we remain a reliable and responsible partner in a rapidly changing world. As such, we are exploring new opportunities by stretching our core. For example, moving beyond delivery to the home where we can bring new energy and sustainability services directly to consumers or new products with AI at the core, all powered by our extensive data foundation.

"To secure a disciplined execution of our strategy, we are seeking improvements in a performance-driven organisation with a transformational mindset. We have identified, among other initiatives, ten strategic portfolio priorities that will enable us to achieve our four clear goals: strong financial performance, improved customer and consumer experience, reduced CO2 emissions, and greater employee engagement."

Linde Jansen, CFO, adds: "Our 2028 financial ambition reflects the strength and scalability of our new strategy. We are focused on disciplined execution, margin improvement and capital efficiency. By investing in smart automation, digital capabilities and network optimisation at E-commerce and Platforms, we are building a resilient foundation for long-term value creation. By aligning structure and processes to our strategic priorities and embedding these in a strong performance management culture, we become more adaptive and move forward, delivering not just parcels and mail, but also sustainable returns for our shareholders and value for customers, employees and society as a whole."

About PostNL

We are PostNL, here for everyone, bringing it all together for 225 years. With an extensive network of nearly 5,700 PostNL points, 10,000 letterboxes, and around 1,100 automated parcel lockers, also open to various carriers, along with millions of users of the PostNL app, we're always close by. We aim to be everyone's favourite deliverer by making it as easy as possible to send and receive parcels and mail. With over 32,000 colleagues working with us, we are part of society. On an average weekday, we deliver 1.2 million parcels and 6.3 million letters.

We optimise and support our physical networks through the use of smart digital solutions and introduce new propositions that add value for our customers. And aim for sustainable employment relationships by being a good employer to all people working with and for us. We focus on sustainability, making many journeys on foot and by bicycle, increasingly using cleaner fuels and electric vehicles, and offering innovative city logistics. PostNL N.V. is a publicly traded company with a turnover of €3.3 billion in 2024.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.