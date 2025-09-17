DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (TPHG LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Sep-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 16-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 140.9372 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41520 CODE: TPHG LN ISIN: LU1681038086 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG LN LEI Code: 549300RRCUA32TDY5A92 Sequence No.: 402039 EQS News ID: 2198628 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2198628&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2025 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)