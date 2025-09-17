DJ Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD (CC1U LN) Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Sep-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD DEALING DATE: 16-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 353.8527 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 117971 CODE: CC1U LN ISIN: LU1681044050 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CC1U LN LEI Code: 549300LYZ55LWKOSOL45 Sequence No.: 402046 EQS News ID: 2198644 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2198644&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2025 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)