Oncopeptides AB: Oncopeptides' rights issue oversubscribed to approximately 157 percent

Oncopeptides AB (publ) ("Oncopeptides" or the "Company") announces the outcome of the fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 150 million (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on 15 September 2025. The outcome shows that 43,862,586 ordinary shares, corresponding to approximately 93 percent of the offered ordinary shares, have been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights in the Rights Issue. Additionally, applications for subscription of 29,834,852 ordinary shares without subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 64 percent of the offered ordinary shares, have been submitted. The Rights Issue is therefore fully subscribed and no guarantee commitments will be utilized. The Rights Issue will provide the Company with approximately SEK 150 million before deduction of transaction costs related to the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue encompassed 46,947,534 new ordinary shares, of which 43,862,586 ordinary shares, corresponding to approximately 93 percent of the offered ordinary shares, have been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. Additionally, applications for subscription of 29,834,852 ordinary shares without subscription rights have been submitted, corresponding to approximately 64 percent of the offered ordinary shares. Thus, the Rights Issue is fully subscribed. The subscription price was SEK 3.20 per new ordinary share. Through the Rights Issue, the share capital will be increased by approximately SEK 5,216,392.88, from approximately SEK 25,084,314.69 to approximately SEK 30,300,707.56, by a new issue of 46,947,534 new ordinary shares, resulting in the total number of shares increasing from 225,758,823 shares to 272,706,357 shares. The number of ordinary shares will increase from 211,269,903 ordinary shares to 258,211,437 ordinary shares.[1]



Allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights will be made in accordance with the principles outlined in the disclosure document regarding the Rights Issue that was published by Oncopeptides on 25 August 2025. Around 17 September 2025, a settlement note will be sent to those who have received allotment of shares as confirmation of the allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights. No confirmation will be sent to subscribers who received no allotment. Payment for subscribed and allocated shares is to be made in cash in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note sent to those who have received allotment of shares. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive a notification of allotment in accordance with the respective nominee's procedures.



The last day for trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) will be on 22 September 2025. The first day of trading in the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on or around 26 September 2025.



Lock-up undertakings

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has agreed to a lock-up undertaking, subject to customary exceptions, whereby the Company's Board of Directors may not propose or resolve on any new share issuances for a period of 180 calendar days after the announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue, provided, however, that the Company shall have the right to issue and transfer warrants to the European Investment Bank - EIB (in accordance with the agreement prior entered into between the Company and EIB). In addition, the members of the Board of Directors and senior management of Oncopeptides have agreed not to sell any shares in Oncopeptides for a period of 180 calendar days after the announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue, subject to customary exceptions.



Advisors

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Zonda Partners acts as Joint Bookrunner. Advokatfirman Vinge KB is legal adviser to the Company.

[1] Oncopeptides holds 14,494,920 class C shares as part of the Company's incentive programs. The class C shares did not entitle to participation in the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

David Augustsson, Director of IR and Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46 76 229 38 68

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, on 17 September 2025 at 08:30 (CEST).

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a Swedish biotech company focusing on research, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Conjugate platform (PDC) to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. Its flagship drug is currently being commercialized in Europe with partnership agreements for South Korea, the Middle East and Africa and elsewhere.

Oncopeptides is also developing several new compounds based on its two proprietary technology platforms PDC and SPiKE.

The company was founded in 2000, has about 80 employees with operations in Sweden, Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy. Oncopeptides is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

For more information see: www.oncopeptides.com

