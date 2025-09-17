DJ Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRUB LN) Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Sep-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 11.0864 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 559480 CODE: PRUB LN ISIN: LU2621112452 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2621112452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUB LN LEI Code: 549300KNN25GRP3YZJ75 Sequence No.: 402092 EQS News ID: 2198736 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 17, 2025 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)