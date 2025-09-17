A tender is open in Micronesia for the engineering, procurement and construction of hybrid solar minigrid systems at three villages on the Fefen Islands. The closing date for applications is October 27.The Pacific Community (SPC), a scientific and technical organisation of the Pacific region, is running a hybrid solar minigrid tender in Micronesia. The tender covers the engineering, procurement and construction of the hybrid systems, inclusive of training and the supply of materials for low voltage distribution networks. The systems will be located at three villages on the Fefen Islands of Micronesia. ...

