Seven2, a leading European private equity firm, and HRK LUNIS, one of the leading independent wealth managers in Germany, have successfully completed both the majority stake acquisition of HRK LUNIS by Seven2, announced in March of this year, and the merger with Grossbötzl, Schmitz Partner, announced in April. The smooth approval process is a positive sign for the German wealth management market and underlines the stability of the sector. With the completed double closing, HRK LUNIS's client assets under management have increased to approximately €7.5 billion and the number of employees to 120.

The acquisition of HRK LUNIS is Seven2's first investment in Germany, marking a key strategic milestone to further expand the private equity firm's position in Europe. Together with Seven2, HRK LUNIS will continue its growth trajectory, further develop its product offering, and optimize its digital capabilities to drive maximum customer benefits. The company offers a broad and competitive range of services, including discretionary wealth management, advisory, institutional asset management and fund management, private equity, and family office services (through its multi-family office WERTIQ). It operates on a fully integrated platform with a central investment office and a common IT infrastructure.

The merger with Grossbötzl, Schmitz Partner also underscores HRK LUNIS's active acquisition strategy and strengthens its regional presence. The merger with the renowned and long-established wealth manager is a further active contribution to the necessary consolidation of the still fragmented market of independent wealth managers. Both transactions, whose closing was originally expected in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 respectively, were completed faster than planned after all necessary regulatory approvals were granted.

Andreas Brandt, CEO and co-founder of HRK LUNIS, who retains a significant ownership stake in the company, is pleased with the smooth handling of the double closing: "With Seven2 as our partner, we are perfectly positioned to drive our planned organic and inorganic growth and to consolidate and expand our position as a leading independent wealth manager in the DACH region. The merger with Grossbötzl, Schmitz Partner is also an important strategic step to strengthen our presence in North Rhine-Westphalia and to actively shape the consolidation of the market."

Dr. Florian Wolff, Partner at Seven2 and Head of the DACH Region, adds: "As our first acquisition in Germany, the merger of HRK LUNIS is a key strategic milestone for us. We are open to further external growth steps with independent financial service providers or advisory teams in the DACH region. Together, we want to further develop the company's profile, expand the product offering including alternative investments and optimize digital capabilities to create maximum value for clients."

The financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.

About HRK LUNIS

With assets under management of approximately €7.5 billion, HRK LUNIS is one of the largest independent wealth managers in the German-speaking region. 120 employees handle the needs of sophisticated private clients, entrepreneurs, and their families. In the institutional sector and fund management, the company is responsible for the assets of companies, foundations, associations, and pension funds. HRK LUNIS distinguishes itself from competitors primarily through its in-house investment office with 19 trained analysts and fund managers. The expertise in private equity, which has grown over more than 20 years, is another unique selling proposition. The offering is complemented by the independently operating multi-family office WERTIQ. The wholly owned subsidiary of HRK LUNIS offers clients individual added value that goes beyond purely financial matters. The focus is on strategic asset planning, overall wealth controlling, digital financial accounting, as well as retirement and generational planning, and foundation management. In-house real estate experts assist with topics such as real estate acquisition or sale. The Munich-based company also conducts beauty contests for private, institutional, and sustainable wealth management mandates. More information can be found at www.hrklunis.de

About Seven2

Seven2 is an independent European private equity firm that is fully owned by its partners and finances SMEs and midcaps across Europe. It invests in high-potential companies in its main sectors of specialization: Tech Telecom and Services. Seven2 empowers entrepreneurs with the expertise, practical support, and investment they need to achieve long-lasting sustainable growth. Seven2, formerly Apax Partners SAS, is headquartered in Paris and has offices in Milan, Amsterdam, and Munich.

