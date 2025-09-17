Quectel Wireless Solutions, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Natasha Barrios as Senior Vice President of Sales for the EMEA region. Natasha transitions to the role from her position as Vice President of Sales for North America where she helped to shape Quectel's North American sales strategy, delivering exponential revenue growth across the region and scaling the team tenfold since 2017.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250917625759/en/

Quectel appoints Natasha Barrios as Senior Vice President of Sales for EMEA region

As part of her new role in EMEA, Natasha will spearhead the strategy to expand the reach of Quectel's comprehensive portfolio of IoT products and services and drive continued year-over-year sales growth in EMEA. Her leadership and methodology is grounded in Quectel's values of dedication, preparation, focus, innovation and mutual success with customers. This focus on long-term partnerships and deep customer engagement will guide her efforts in EMEA, where she aims to further solidify Quectel's position in the global IoT industry. She will report to Jaron Xu, Chief Sales Officer for Quectel and will be based in Barcelona, Spain.

"Natasha is an exceptional leader whose track record with customers and partners speaks for itself," said Jaron Xu, Chief Sales Officer, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "I'm delighted that she has taken over the responsibility for EMEA, highlighting our commitment to continuous growth, delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, and strong customer support."

"I'm thrilled to lead Quectel's EMEA organization at such an exciting time for both Quectel and the IoT industry," said Natasha Barrios. "For the past eight years I've been incredibly passionate about Quectel's mission to build a smarter world and help our customers bring their innovative solutions to market. With all the new products and services we continue to develop, I'm confident that Quectel will continue to transform the future of IoT working alongside our great customers and partners."

Natasha's prior experience includes leadership positions at Pod Group (a Giesecke+Devrient Company) and Wyless where she was responsible for strategic partnerships and product marketing.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250917625759/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com