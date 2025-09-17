DURABOOK (Twinhead International Corp.): Durabook Introduces GC-R8: A Versatile Rugged Ground Control Station for UAV Operations

The newly-launched GC-R8 represents Durabook's first in-house ground control station solution offering unrivalled durability and flexibility based on the powerful 8-inch R8 rugged tablet.

TAIPEI, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook , the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today announced the launch of its fully rugged GC-R8 ground control station (GCS) for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operations. With flexibility and durability at its core, Durabook developed the GC-R8 to highlight the R8's suitability for unmanned systems and mission control while simultaneously meeting customers' growing demand for rugged tablet-based designs. As Durabook's first in-house ground control station, the GC-R8 delivers unrivalled durability and flexibility built on the powerful 8-inch R8 rugged tablet. Alongside this launch, Durabook is actively collaborating with partners to develop additional GCS solutions based on the R8 tablet at their core.

"Durabook devices are designed to meet the demanding needs of workers who rely on flexible rugged technology that can improve productivity in even the harshest environments," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "The GC-R8 launch underpins our commitment to providing our customers across various sectors with the cutting-edge tech they need to stay connected and in control."

A New Benchmark in Rugged UAV Control

Designed to meet the growing demand for a next-generation controller, and with the fully rugged R8 at its core, the GC-R8 is engineered to withstand the harshest environments while offering unrivalled flexibility and durability. A key differentiator of the GC-R8 is its unique breadth of customisation capabilities, as it enables real-time precision control with up to 36 customizable I/O channels, supporting joysticks, D-pads, toggle switches, thumb wheels, and diverse buttons. Certified with MIL-STD-810H and IP66 resistance, the controller is designed with fanless Coolfinity technology and an operating temperature range of -20°C (-4°F) to 60°C (140°F), making it mission-ready for any environment.

A Mission-Ready Technology Partner

Adaptable for a range of UAV/unmanned systems' applications, the GC-R8 has been built to support a wide spectrum of applications across various key sectors. Its powerful 12th Gen Intel Core processors, UHD Graphics and 8" HD DynaVue Technology make it a critical ally for military reconnaissance and surveillance activities, while the industrial and utilities sector has seen its benefits with infrastructure inspection, logistics, and monitoring. Growing demand from the construction and agriculture industries has led to application of the GC-R8's geomapping, automation and precision farming capabilities, while in a search and rescue scenario, its rapid deployment can mean the difference between life and death in disaster response and emergency missions.

Unrivalled Versatility for Every Scenario

Manufactured for operator versatility, the GC-R8 is ergonomically engineered and light, weighing less than 1.2kgs (2.65 lbs). Equipped with Durabook's fully-rugged R8 tablet, it comes with a sunlight-readable 8-inch HD DynaVue® display (up to 800 nits) that remains operable with gloves, night vision, or in stealth mode. Its modular control system also enables several flexible configurations, including joysticks or direction pad, multiple push buttons with protective flip-guard cover, up to six toggle switches with optional lock design and optional thumb wheels for fine-tuned control.

Unified Connectivity and Optimum Security

The GC-R8 offers a unified control and communication platform with multiple wired and wireless datalink options, including military-grade M12 LAN and USB connectors, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), 4G-LTE and 5G modules and low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication. The controller's broad-spectrum antenna design supports frequencies from 600 MHz to 7125 GHz, covering a multitude of wireless bands allowing integration of third-party RF modules for extended range of operations This highly integrated yet expandable design facilitates uninterrupted data transmission while offering the unrivalled security customers have come to expect from Durabook.

For full specs and more information, please visit:

https://www.durabook.com/en/products/gc-r8-ground-control-station/

About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for 40 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than two decades.

