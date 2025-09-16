Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A3DUWS | ISIN: CA75865D1078 | Ticker-Symbol: HF2
Frankfurt
17.09.25 | 08:10
0,016 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.: Termination of Ruby Graphite Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE:RFLX) (OTCQB:RFLXF) (FSE:HF2) ("Reflex" or the "Company") announces that the optionor in respect its option agreement to acquire the Ruby Graphite project in Montana, has terminated that agreement in accordance with its terms, and accordingly that such option is of no further force or effect, and the Company no longer has any rights to acquire an interest in and to that project. The Company will continue to evaluate all available options to capitalize and advance its business, including assessing the prospect of a restructured transaction in respect of the Ruby Graphite project, and will provide updates in respect of same if and when they become available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paul Gorman
CEO & Director

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.
Suite 915 - 700 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8 Canada
Tel: (778) 837-7191
Email: info@reflexmaterials.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future business of the Company, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Reflex, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and timely receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Any forward-looking statement contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. Reflex does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.


