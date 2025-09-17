IDEX Biometrics ASA secures 45,000 sensor system order as DigAware accelerates nationwide rollout

IDEX Biometrics has landed an order of 45,000 from DigAware, the innovative product division of Emnovate, completing the sensor delivery pipeline announced January 8, 2025. This milestone order positions DigAware to rapidly scale their breakthrough biometric access solutions across America before expanding globally.

Robin Bienfait, CEO and Founder of DigAware commented: "Our investment in this market is driven by the rapidly growing demand for secure access control and improve safety within our target markets. Throughout the development process, we have been impressed by the speed and accuracy of the IDEX sensor and biometric matching software, as well as the outstanding support from the IDEX team."

Anders Storbråten, CEO of IDEX, highlighted the strategic significance: "DigAware exemplifies our ideal high-growth partner. It is encouraging to see the next generation innovative high-growth companies like DigAware adopt IDEX biometric solutions to deliver the highest level of security to its customers, while protecting users' biometric privacy rights. This is in stark contrast with existing biometric solutions. This combination is what sets IDEX apart versus less secure alternatives in the market."

About Emnovate / DigAware

Founded by senior global executive Robin Bienfait. Emnovate is an executive advisory firm that delivers enterprise class services to any company or individual wanting to grow their existing business or build a new business model or personal career. DigAware is a product company of Emnovate.

For more information, please visit emnovate.com

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on September 17, 2025 at 08:15 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.