21Shares Reaches 50 Listed Crypto ETPs in Europe with Launch of Two New Products: 21Shares Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ETP and 21Shares Raydium ETP

21Shares now manages over $11 billion globally and offers the broadest range of physically backed crypto ETPs to European investors

ZURICH, September 17, 2025 - 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), one of the world's largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of two new physically backed ETPs in Europe: the 21Shares Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ETP (ticker: AFET) and the 21Shares Raydium ETP (ticker: ARAY). With these listings, 21Shares reaches 50 listed ETPs across Europe, further strengthening its position as the issuer with the broadest and most diverse suite of physically backed crypto ETPs available to investors.

The launches underscore 21Shares' mission to provide European investors with transparent and efficient access to the most transformative trends in digital assets, directly through their bank or broker. 21Shares now manages more than $11 billion in assets under management (AUM) globally, highlighting both the scale and resilience of its product offering.

21Shares Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ETP (AFET) - listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, AFET offers investors liquid exposure to the world's largest decentralized AI ecosystem, formed through the merger of Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Ocean Protocol, and CUDOS. The initiative is pioneering a scalable and open AI infrastructure designed to democratize artificial intelligence and challenge the dominance of centralized tech giants.



- listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, AFET offers investors liquid exposure to the world's largest decentralized AI ecosystem, formed through the merger of Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Ocean Protocol, and CUDOS. The initiative is pioneering a scalable and open AI infrastructure designed to democratize artificial intelligence and challenge the dominance of centralized tech giants. 21Shares Raydium ETP (ARAY) - listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, ARAY provides exposure to Raydium, Solana's leading decentralized exchange protocol. Raydium combines deep liquidity, innovative tokenomics, and multi-stream revenue models, and is playing a growing role in the tokenization of real-world assets.

"With these new launches, 21Shares now offers investors access to 50 physically backed crypto ETPs across Europe - the broadest product lineup in the industry," said Duncan Moir, President of 21Shares. "Reaching this milestone, while surpassing $11 billion in assets under management globally, reflects our commitment to making it simple for European investors to access the most innovative and fast-growing sectors of the crypto economy through simple, transparent, and institutional-grade products."

This achievement highlights 21Shares' unique role as the leading gateway to digital assets in Europe, offering the widest choice of physically backed, institutionally designed products that bridge traditional finance with blockchain innovation.

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suites of physically-backed crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, transparent and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com .

