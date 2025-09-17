Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
WKN: A416HY | ISIN: US86384P1093
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 01:35 Uhr
20 Leser
StubHub Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub Holdings, Inc. ("StubHub"), a leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 34,042,553 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $23.50 per share. In addition, StubHub has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,106,382 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 17, 2025 under the ticker symbol "STUB." The offering is expected to close on September 18, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho, TD Cowen, Truist Securities and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as additional joint book-running managers. Citizens Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Wedbush Securities and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the SEC. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at [email protected] and [email protected]; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About StubHub

StubHub is a leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, StubHub services customers in over 200 countries and territories, supporting over 30 languages and accepting payments in over 45 currencies - from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers a safe and convenient way to buy or sell tickets to live events across the world for memorable live experiences.

Contact

Alix Anfang and Jessica Roey
[email protected]

Ash Spiegelberg and Darren McDermott
[email protected]

SOURCE StubHub

© 2025 PR Newswire
