Whoz, the French SaaS leader in staffing optimization, today announced the appointment of Gilles Rigal as Chairman of the Board and José Duarte as Board Member, reinforcing its governance and international growth strategy.

These appointments come as Whoz accelerates its expansion across Europe and the United States. With more than 800,000 users in 115 countries, Whoz has become the go-to staffing platform for consulting, engineering, and IT service leaders including Capgemini, Atos, Devoteam, and Akkodis.

Renowned Tech Experts to Guide Expansion

Gilles Rigal brings more than 20 years of investment and strategic experience in software and digital services. As former Managing Partner at Seven2 (formerly Apax Partners), he supported companies such as Infovista, Altran, Inetum, and BIP. A seasoned entrepreneur and investor in SaaS startups, he will leverage his expertise to drive Whoz's international development.

José Duarte has held senior leadership positions in the global technology sector for over 30 years. He previously served as CEO of Infovista, Infinitas Learning, and Unit4, and held executive roles at SAP overseeing EMEA, India, and Latin America. Currently Chairman of ProAlpha and Hallo and a Board Member at Kinaxis and Seidor, he brings strategic vision and operational leadership to support Whoz's global client base.

Leadership Endorsements

Jean-Philippe Couturier, CEO and co-founder of Whoz, said:

"The arrival of Gilles Rigal and José Duarte is a clear signal of our international ambitions. Their expertise in investment, strategy, and operational leadership with world-class technology players will accelerate our expansion, particularly in North America."

Strengthening Governance

Rigal and Duarte join a Board that already includes Dany Rammal and Quentin Jonas, Managing Directors at PSG Equity (Whoz's lead investor); Franck Sekri, private equity/M&A attorney; and Jean-Philippe Couturier, CEO and co-founder of Whoz.

About Gilles Rigal

Gilles Rigal is a seasoned entrepreneur and investor with over three decades of experience in software and digital services. From 2001 to 2023, he served as Managing Partner at Seven2 (formerly Apax Partners), where he led the Technology practice and backed leading companies such as Cartesis, Altran, and Inetum. In addition to providing capital, he played an active governance role, shaping strategy and guiding growth across multiple boards.

Earlier in his career, Gilles spent 15 years in commercial, operational and executive leadership positions at major U.S. software firms, covering EMEA and global markets. He also co-founded a software company and today continues to support the ecosystem as an investor in early-stage SaaS startups, serving as a board member or chairman for several of them.

About José Duarte

José Duarte brings more than 30 years of executive experience in international technology companies. From 2013 to 2024, he served as CEO of Infovista, Infinitas Learning, and Unit4, following nearly two decades in leadership roles at SAP, where he was President EMEA India, President Latin America, and President Global Services. He has also contributed his expertise as a board member for organizations including SoftwareOne, Bureau Van Dijk, and FinancialForce.

Today, José is Chairman of the Board at ProAlpha and Hallo and serves as a non-executive director at Kinaxis and Seidor. He holds a degree in Accounting and Management from ISCAL and completed SAP's Leadership Program at INSEAD, further strengthening his global business acumen.

About Whoz

Founded in 2016, Whoz offers an AI-powered staffing platform that helps consulting, engineering, and IT services companies instantly identify the right talent, optimize capacity planning, and monitor utilization through a single interface.

Trusted by industry leaders such as Capgemini, Atos, Devoteam, and Akkodis, Whoz integrates with ERP, HRIS, and CRM systems including SAP S/4HANA and Salesforce. The platform accelerates staffing, reduces bench time, and boosts profitability for professional services organizations.

With rapid adoption in France and abroad, Whoz continues to expand globally, serving hundreds of thousands of professionals in more than 100 countries.

