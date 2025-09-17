The company introduces AI GO!, the first platform to deliver deep technical assessments across any AI system, empowering organizations to accelerate their AI advantage

LatticeFlow AI, the Swiss deep-tech company advancing trustworthy and compliant AI, today announced the Early Access Program for AI GO!, the first platform that enables AI Governance Operations through deep technical assessments. With this, LatticeFlow AI sets a new standard for AI governance and compliance, enabling organizations to accelerate their AI advantage.

Traditional Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) systems, based on checklists, are insufficient to govern complex and rapidly evolving AI systems. LatticeFlow AI GO! provides rigorous, evidence-based assessments that uncover AI risks, generate audit-ready insights, and empower confident decision-making. The platform equips AI risk and compliance teams with the visibility and confidence they need to harness the full potential of GenAI applications, chatbots, and the latest LLMs.

"The only way AI governance can work and scale is when it's grounded in technical evidence," said Petar Tsankov, CEO and Co-Founder of LatticeFlow AI. "With AI GO!, enterprises gain the deep insights they need to manage AI risks, prove compliance, and accelerate innovation with confidence."

Building on its leadership as co-creator of COMPL-AI (the first framework to assess GenAI models against the EU AI Act) and grounded in Swiss precision and scientific rigor, LatticeFlow AI sets a new standard for doing AI governance right. The company transforms complex AI systems into transparent, auditable, and trustworthy insights enterprises can rely on for any framework, standard or regulation, such as NIST, ISO, and the EU AI Act.

More information and demos of LatticeFlow AI GO! are available on this link.

Getting AI Governance Right Through Evidence and Trust

With AI GO!, LatticeFlow AI enables organizations to get AI governance right by combining rigorous technical assessments with the automation required to apply consistent oversight across departments and use cases.

Given its AI-first governance approach, the new platform allows teams to leverage out-of-the box AI risk frameworks, such as the EU AI Act, or add their own, custom AI risk frameworks, ensuring AI governance aligns with business needs.

In addition, LatticeFlow AI GO! is extensible across modalities and applications, from GenAI, LLMs, chatbots, to Computer Vision and Tabular models, providing a unified way to evaluate performance, safety, and compliance for any AI system.

Finally, the new platform supports a wide range of critical use cases, validating GenAI applications and chatbots, screening LLMs, assessing third-party AI risks, and ensuring compliance with regulations, such as the EU AI Act.

Advancing Evidence-Based EU AI Act Compliance

Building on its role as co-creator of COMPL-AI, the first framework to map EU AI Act principles to concrete technical controls, LatticeFlow AI is at the forefront of advancing evidence-based compliance. Most recently, the company delivered the first EU AI Act compliance-centered analysis of the Swiss LLM Apertus, which became the first large AI model compliant with the EU AI Act, further demonstrating its ability to translate regulatory principles into transparent, auditable technical assessments enterprises can rely on.

"The EU AI Act is a turning point for the industry," added Dr. Tsankov. "It demands concrete technical evidence that AI systems are safe and trustworthy. With AI GO!, we help enterprises meet compliance head-on while continuing to drive innovation and value."

Broad Industry Support

LatticeFlow AI's industry leadership was recently highlighted at Trustworthy AI in Practice, a flagship event co-hosted with ETH Zurich last September 9th. The event underscored LatticeFlow AI's deep scientific roots and its unique ability to convey the full AI ecosystem.

The event was a resounding success, uniting thought leaders from academia, industry, big tech, and enterprises to advance the discussion on making trustworthy AI a reality.

A key takeaway from the event was the pressing need for AI governance operations. Adrian Ott, Chief AI Officer at EY Switzerland, highlighted: "For successful AI transformation in businesses, it's crucial that AI innovation and risk management work in tandem rather than operating in opposition."

Dr. Matthias Bossardt, Partner and Head of Cyber Digital Risk at KPMG Switzerland, added: "To benefit from AI at scale, organizations must establish robust AI governance processes that enable efficient risk and performance monitoring."

From the research and innovation view, Dr. Imanol Schlag, Technical Lead of the recently launched Swiss LLM Apertus, stressed: "The Swiss AI Initiative proves that large-scale efforts don't have to choose between capability and transparency."

Finally, from a technology perspective, Dr. Naya Giannakopoulou, Senior Technical Architect at Microsoft Innovation Hub, remarked: "The future of enterprise-scale AI lies in guardrails that turn governance into an accelerator, not a blocker."

Together, these perspectives reflect a shared vision: advancing AI governance through deep technical assessments that deliver trust, compliance, and innovation at scale.

About LatticeFlow AI

LatticeFlow AI sets a new standard in AI governance with deep technical assessments that enable evidence-based decisions and empower enterprises to accelerate their AI advantage.

As the creator of COMPL-AI, the world's first EU AI Act framework for Generative AI developed with ETH Zurich and INSAIT, the company combines Swiss precision with scientific rigor to scale AI governance built on evidence and trust.

