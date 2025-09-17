Job&Talent strengthens Board of Directors to drive next phase of AI-led growth

MADRID and ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Job&Talent, a world-leading AI-powered workforce management platform, today announces a newly constituted Board of Directors to guide the company's next phase of AI-driven expansion. The new board brings world-class expertise across technology, finance, and global operations, positioning the company for accelerated momentum following its successful Series F funding round earlier this year.

Blending financial acumen with tech and global scale

The Board combines deep expertise in finance, public markets, technology, and operational scale. It brings together newly appointed members Bruce Felt and Javier Torremocha with continuing members Jim Grube, Natalie Tydeman, Guillaume Santamaria, and Juan Urdiales, and is further supported by a strong group of observers. Together, this team positions Job&Talent to deliver on its mission and lead the next phase of AI-led expansion.

Bruce Felt - CFO at Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX). As CFO, he successfully led three companies through IPOs: Domo, SuccessFactors (acquired by SAP), and FullTime Software (acquired by Legato Systems). He currently serves on the boards of Veradigm, Betterworks, Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), and Human Interest.

Jim Grube - Independent Board Member and Audit Committee Chair at Job&Talent; Board Member at GameStop; former senior executive at Amazon , Chewy, Hilton, and Vacasa.

- Independent Board Member and Audit Committee Chair at Job&Talent; Board Member at GameStop; former senior executive at Amazon , Chewy, Hilton, and Vacasa. Natalie Tydeman - Managing Investment Director at Kinnevik AB, Board Member at Betterment and Viaplay

- Managing Investment Director at Kinnevik AB, Board Member at Betterment and Viaplay Guillaume Santamaria - Partner at InfraVia Capital Partners, Board Member at Paack, StratioBD, Botify, Planity, and DataDome

- Partner at InfraVia Capital Partners, Board Member at Paack, StratioBD, Botify, Planity, and DataDome Javier Torremocha , Co-founder & Managing Partner at Kibo Ventures and former Head of Corporate Advisory Group at UBS

, Co-founder & Managing Partner at Kibo Ventures and former Head of Corporate Advisory Group at UBS Juan Urdiales - Co-founder & Co-CEO of Job&Talent

- Co-founder & Co-CEO of Job&Talent Felipe Navío - Observer (Co-founder & Co-CEO Job&Talent)

- Observer (Co-founder & Co-CEO Job&Talent) John Doyle - Observer (Managing Director BlackRock)

- Observer (Managing Director BlackRock) Edouard Brunet - Observer (Partner & CFO Quadrille Capital)

- Observer (Partner & CFO Quadrille Capital) Nenad Marovac - Observer (??Founder & Managing Partner DN Capital)

Juan Urdiales, Co-founder & CEO of Job&Talent, said:

"We have reshaped our board to match Job&Talent's next stage of growth, bringing in highly experienced leaders with a proven track record at scale. Importantly, three of our members are now based in the U.S.-Bruce Felt, Jim Grube, and John Doyle-reflecting the strategic importance of a market that has recently become our largest."

Linda Höglund, CFO of Job&Talent, added:

"Building on the strong foundation already in place, we have further enhanced our board with world-class expertise in financial and governance matters-spanning both Europe and the U.S. This positions us exceptionally well to scale our platform and succeed in critical markets."

Positioned to scale the frontline

With a refined governance model, strong investor backing, and continued progress in technology and AI, Job&Talent is better equipped than ever to transform the global frontline workforce. The AI-powered platform manages the full workforce lifecycle across logistics, retail, manufacturing, and e-commerce-bringing end-to-end automation and advanced AI agents to sectors long underserved by digital innovation. Of the world's 2.7 billion deskless workers (70-80% of the global workforce according to BCG) many still lack the tools to boost productivity and job satisfaction. Job&Talent is closing that gap, redefining how companies run and how frontline workers access meaningful, flexible employment at scale.

ABOUT JOB&TALENT

Job&Talent is a world-leading, AI-powered workforce platform for essential industries. We help companies boost productivity and efficiency at scale, while providing workers with the opportunities and tools they need to thrive. Our mission is simple: to empower the people who make the world go round. Built on deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and smart AI agents, our end-to-end platform covers the entire workforce lifecycle - from recruitment and planning to time and attendance, performance, cost management, and communication. It delivers measurable improvements in the areas that matter most: fulfilment, attendance, retention, and workforce quality. In 2024, Job&Talent placed over 300,000 workers across more than 3,250 companies in sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, and retail. Headquartered in Madrid, the company operates in 10 countries across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America.

