Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2025 11:02 Uhr
Chino Valley Ranchers Drops Their Funniest Commercial Yet: "Pocket-Sized Protein"

Chino Valley Ranchers, the egg brand known for pushing creative boundaries, is back with another outrageous and hilarious commercial, Pocket-Sized Protein. Filmed at the legendary Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery in Austin, Texas, this laugh-out-loud campaign is a bold reminder that eggs are the ultimate on-the-go snack - perfect for pockets (sort of).

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / In Pocket-Sized Protein, viewers crash a high school reunion where one guest takes his love for eggs to a questionable new level. As he casually slips hard-boiled eggs into his jacket pockets, the room erupts in awkward confusion. What unfolds next is a perfect blend of humor, nostalgia, and pure absurdity-all in the name of showcasing eggs as the original portable protein.

Pocket Sized Protein

Pocket Sized Protein
Pocket Sized Protein commercial from Chino Valley Ranchers

A Recipe for Viral Success

"Our goal is always to make ads that don't just sell eggs, but make people laugh, share, and remember us," said Chris Nichols, CEO of Chino Valley Ranchers. "We want to prove that food marketing doesn't have to be boring-because let's be real, people love to laugh just as much as they love great eggs."

An All-Star Team Behind the Scenes

Written and directed by Alex Ribble of Big Chief, the team responsible for Chino Valley Ranchers' other viral commercial hits, Pocket-Sized Protein continues the brand's legacy of bold, unconventional storytelling. From a genie-run food truck to a cowboy searching for his lost chicken, Chino Valley Ranchers has built a reputation for thinking outside the carton and making audiences laugh.

The commercial was brought to life by an incredible production team. Behind the lens, Director of Photography Keith Leman captured every hilarious moment with cinematic precision.

The production featured a talented cast including Sara Alavi, Braden Wuerch, Kevin Kurz, Melissa Chick, and Gunner Willis, with expert casting by Zena Van Ackeren. The spot was filmed at Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery, whose team graciously opened their doors to create the perfect backdrop for the chaos.

Chino Valley Ranchers' CEO, Chris Nichols, even made a surprise cameo as his alter ego, "DJ 5 Sense", keeping the party going both on and off-camera.

Why This Ad Works

Pocket-Sized Protein isn't just about eggs-it's about having fun, taking risks, and standing out in a cluttered market. Chino Valley Ranchers has built its reputation on bold, unconventional storytelling, and this latest spot is no exception.

With past commercials gaining millions of views and capturing audiences with their humor and originality, Pocket-Sized Protein proves that taking chances pays off.

Get ready to laugh, because this one's bound to crack you up.

Watch the Commercial

Check out Pocket-Sized Protein now and see why eggs are the ultimate on-the-go protein-no pocket required.

Video Link Here

About Chino Valley Ranchers

Chino Valley Ranchers is a family-owned and operated company dedicated to producing organic, free-range, and pasture-raised eggs of the highest quality. Committed to sustainable farming and animal welfare, Chino Valley Ranchers has been a trusted name in the industry for over 70 years.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Alex Ribble
President, Big Chief Creative Media
Alex@BigChiefCreative.com
(714) 794-2226

.

SOURCE: Chino Valley Ranchers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chino-valley-ranchers-drops-their-funniest-commercial-yet-%22pocket-size-1073826

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
