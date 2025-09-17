Polycab has launched its UT Series 350 kW three-phase string inverter for utility-scale solar projects in southern India. The series offers 15/12 maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) and supports bifacial 182 mm/210 mm modules with a maximum 15 A/20 A DC input current per string.From pv magazine India Polycab has launched its UT Series 350 kW three-phase string inverter for utility-scale solar projects in Tamil Nadu, India. The series offers 15/12 MPPTs and supports bifacial 182 mm/210 mm modules with a maximum 15 A/20 A DC input current per string. "Polycab's UT Series inverter is engineered ...

