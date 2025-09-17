Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) today announced the launch of its latest Lender Book Report, exploring and analysing the latest fund finance market trends.

What does retail investment mean for subscription lines?

Private capital funds, once the reserve of institutions such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, are rapidly opening up to a wider base of potential investors. Indeed, last month saw President Trump issue an executive order calling for expanded access to private equity and other alternative investments for 401(k) plans and their participants.

While the push to open up private capital markets will undoubtedly see an influx of capital coming from new investor types, it also throws up a whole host of ramifications that need to be addressed.

One of which is the impact on fund financing, namely subscription line loans. Traditionally, these facilities are secured against capital commitments from institutional investors into an alternative asset manager's closed-ended fund. Will lenders be willing, or able, to extend subscription lines against non-institutional commitments?

Key finding

Drawing detailed data from its proprietary fund finance database Alpha Match which includes more than 400 fund finance lender profiles and more than 130 data points per lender, combined with insights from the fund finance deal team, which has advised on over 85 transactions, this latest report offers a uniquely comprehensive perspective on this mega-trend.

The latest Lender Book Report found clear differences in subscription line lender appetites when it comes to non-institutional investors, depending on where the lender is based, and the type of lending organisation. The data revealed:

US lenders showed greater willingness to accept non-institutional investors compared with their more conservative European counterparts.

Additionally, non-bank lenders demonstrated higher flexibility when it comes to non-institutional LPs compared with traditional banks.

Other key findings from the report

In this latest Lender Book Report, Alpha's Fund Finance team also explored key market trends impacting NAV facilities and GP financing, asking the data what is really happening. The report reveals how private capital funds are responding to this change in supply of NAV financing. It also reveals a mismatch between supply and demand of GP financing, highlighting an urgent need to innovate solutions.

Background to the report: A lack of publicly available data

The fund finance market, despite being estimated to be worth more than $1trn and fast-evolving into an asset class of its own suffers from a lack of available transaction data and transparency. Most of what we know about this market is based on anecdotal evidence and surveys of small sample groups.

It is against this backdrop that Alpha, using data from its proprietary fund finance database, delivers an independent, data-driven analysis of the subscription line, NAV facility, and GP financing markets.

