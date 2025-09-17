Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
Flipster Partners with WLFI to Advance Global Stablecoin Adoption Through USD1 Integration

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster, a fast-growing crypto perpetuals trading platform, today announced a partnership with World Liberty Financial (WLFI) to bring USD1, a fully backed and regulated dollar stablecoin, into its high-performance trading environment. The partnership expands access to a trusted digital dollar across global markets.

Flipster Partners with WLFI to Advance Global Stablecoin Adoption Through USD1 Integration

Why Flipster is backing USD1

Stablecoins are the backbone of crypto trading, the essential lubricant of liquidity, collateral, and settlement across every market. Settlement volumes now surpass Visa and Mastercard combined, underscoring their central role in digital finance.

With USD1, traders gain a regulated and fully collateralized digital dollar. By integrating USD1 alongside other leading stablecoins, Flipster gives users greater choice and strengthens the foundation for stablecoin adoption worldwide.

WLFI's USD1 Loyalty Program: Rewards for Early Adoption

To accelerate adoption, WLFI has introduced the USD1 Loyalty Program, modeled after familiar loyalty systems like airline miles and hotel points. Exclusive to USD1 holders, the program rewards usage across selected partner platforms.

Traders can earn USD1 loyalty points on Flipster by:

  1. Trading USD1 pairs: Perpetual and spot trades executed in USD1 earn points (excluding simple stablecoin swaps from USD1 to USDT).
  2. Converting into USD1: USDT to USD1 conversions qualify for points.
  3. Holding USD1 balances: Balances accrue both USD1 points and yield in USDT.

This means traders can capture USD1 loyalty points while also earning yield on both idle balances and capital deployed in perpetuals, making Flipster a uniquely capital-optimized venue for running size in USD1 while positioning early in its ecosystem.

A stronger foundation for stablecoin adoption

By combining WLFI's regulated digital dollar with Flipster's zero-spread trading model, this partnership sets a new benchmark for stablecoin utility in active markets.

Move size with precision, earn yield across balances, and unlock USD1 rewards.

Get set for the full USD1 experience on Flipster.

About Flipster

Flipster is the zero-friction exchange for crypto traders who demand the ultimate perpetual trading experience. With zero spreads on major pairs and balances that earn while trading, it delivers precision and performance for those who move fast and trade faster. In 2024 alone, Flipster's trading volume grew 856% year-on-year, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing crypto perpetuals trading platforms. Learn more at flipster.io or follow X.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773926/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flipster-partners-with-wlfi-to-advance-global-stablecoin-adoption-through-usd1-integration-302557923.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
