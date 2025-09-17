Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.: OPPENHEIMER EXPANDS GLOBAL CREDIT TEAM

New European team enhances global client coverage and collaboration, with a focus on global high yield and distressed assets

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer Europe Limited (Oppenheimer) - a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings, a leading investment bank and wealth manager (NYSE: OPY) - announced today the addition of six senior London-based professionals to its High Yield and Distressed Credit business. The group, which joins from Stifel, will play a central role in strengthening Oppenheimer's European presence and expanding the firm's ability to deliver cross-border coverage to its clients across the world.

The new team members include:

  • Mike Paget, Managing Director & Head of High Yield and Distressed Sales and Trading
  • Michael Levy, Managing Director & Head of High Yield and Distressed Trading
  • Marc Magliana, Managing Director & Head of High Yield and Distressed Sales
  • Matthew Smith, Managing Director, Loans and Distressed Trading
  • Nicolas Bourguignon, Managing Director, Head of High Yield and Distressed Research,
  • Andrew de Almeida, Executive Director, Business Manager, High Yield and Distressed Fixed income

"We are delighted to welcome the team to Oppenheimer," said Max Lami, CEO of Oppenheimer Europe. "Their expertise and track record in distressed debt trading, research and execution will be instrumental as we expand in Europe and enhance our ability to serve clients globally. Their arrival firmly embeds Europe within Oppenheimer's High Yield, Distressed and Credit businesses, ensuring that institutional clients benefit from thought leadership and execution on a global scale."

The London group will work closely with Oppenheimer's established high-yield teams in the U.S., led by Jay McDermott, Eric Friel, and John Mori, and in Hong Kong, led by Cliff Huang. Together, these groups will connect expertise across the U.S., Europe and Asia to deliver seamless access to high-yield and distressed credit opportunities worldwide.

"These hires mark a significant milestone in the global build-out of our credit franchise," said Peter Albano, Global Head of Fixed Income at Oppenheimer. "By linking talent across continents, we are creating a collaborative platform designed to deliver market-leading insights, liquidity and execution. These appointments reflect Oppenheimer's continued investment in its global fixed income platform and its commitment to providing high-quality research, superior execution, and innovative credit solutions to clients worldwide."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Oppenheimer Europe Limited
Oppenheimer Europe Limited (Oppenheimer), a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), delivers financial services to EMEA-based institutions and corporations across corporate finance, equities, fixed income, debt capital markets and portfolio strategy research.

Oppenheimer Investments Asia Limited
Oppenheimer Investments Asia Limited (Oppenheimer), a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), delivers financial services to APAC-based institutions across equities and fixed income.

Media Contact:
Michael Dugan
Haven Tower Group LLC
424 317 4852
mdugan@haventower.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oppenheimer-expands-global-credit-team-302558740.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.