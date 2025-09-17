Anzeige
17.09.2025 11:12 Uhr
Aurionpro Solutions Secures Breakthrough European Deal; Partners with a Leading UK-Based Financial Institution to Deploy a Cutting-edge AI-Native Credit Assessment Platform

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurionpro Solutions Limited, a global enterprise technology leader, has announced its European market expansion through a strategic win with a leading UK-based financial institution. This announcement follows the historic UK-India trade agreement signed in July 2025. As part of this expansion, Aurionpro is investing over £20 million to launch its UK headquarters, creating 150+ high-value jobs across multiple locations in the UK over the next three years.

Aurionpro Solutions Logo

This marks the first in a series of strategic Enterprise AI-native implementations Aurionpro is bringing to market through its Integro Lending Suite and Arya.ai capabilities. Aurionpro will deploy Arya.ai's intelligent credit assessment capabilities, replacing the institution's traditional systems with an AI-native solution to simplify underwriting processes, reduce operational risk, and enable the institution to scale efficiently.

The company also plans to establish AI-powered R&D labs in collaboration with top UK universities to develop next-generation transport technology and take a leadership role in the global Safe Superintelligence (SSI) movement, ensuring AI is built safely, transparently, and ethically.

"This is a defining step in our global fintech journey," said Deekshith Marla, Co-Founder, Arya.ai - an Aurionpro Company. "By combining our domain-rich lending expertise with Arya.ai's cutting-edge AI capabilities, we are helping financial institutions transition from traditional workflow-based processes to AI-native decisioning-increasing speed to market, reducing risk, and enabling scale. This first deployment in Europe underlines our commitment to reimagining credit ecosystems globally."

About Aurionpro Solutions:

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. (BSE: 532668) (NSE: AURIONPRO) is a global enterprise technology leader pioneering intuitive-tech through deep-tech IPs and scalable products. With a strong presence across Banking, Payments, Mobility, Insurance, Transit, Data Centers, and Government Sectors, Aurionpro is setting new benchmarks for AI innovation and impact. Its B2E (Business-to-Ecosystem) approach empowers entire ecosystems-driving growth, transformation, and scale across interconnected value chains. Backed by 3,000+ experts and a global-first mindset, Aurionpro is built to lead the next.
Visit www.aurionpro.com

For details, contact:
Himanshu Gonsola | himanshu.gonsola@adfactorspr.com
Ninad Kelkar | investor@aurionpro.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775261/Aurionpro_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurionpro-solutions-secures-breakthrough-european-deal-partners-with-a-leading-uk-based-financial-institution-to-deploy-a-cutting-edge-ai-native-credit-assessment-platform-302559000.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
