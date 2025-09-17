TOKYO, Japan, Sept 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda has unveiled its first electric motorcycle, "Honda WN7," in Europe.Honda aims to achieve carbon neutrality across all products and corporate activities by 2050, with the goal of making all motorcycle products carbon-neutral by the 2040s. To this end, Honda is positioning motorcycle electrification as a core pillar of its future environmental strategy.*1Positioning 2024 as the first year of global expansion for its electric motorcycles, Honda is accelerating its entry into the electric motorcycle market and expanding its global electric lineup. The newly announced WN7 is Honda's first fixed-battery electric naked model designed for the Fun segment.Honda will continue to respond to the diverse needs of customers by advancing efforts to create a full lineup of electric motorcycles, from commuters to Fun models, and by offering a wide variety of electric motorcycle options.*1 Announced at the "2023 Briefing on Honda Electric Motorcycle Business" held on November 29, 2023The WN7 is the production model of the "EV Fun Concept" exhibited at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy.The model name WN7 is derived from "W" for the development concept "Be the Wind," "N" for "Naked," and 7 indicating the output class.The WN7 is an electric motorcycle that embodies over 75 years of Honda's motorcycle development experience and expertise. It delivers a quiet and smooth ride distinct from ICE (internal combustion engine) models, while achieving a high level of riding enjoyment and the thrill of the open roadHonda WN7 Overview- Estimated range of over 130 km (83 miles) *2- Features a fixed lithium-ion battery- Adopts CCS2*3 charger standard, enabling rapid charging from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes- Compatible with home charging, completing a full charge in under 3 hours*4- Slim, futuristic design unique to EVs- Performance rivals 600cc ICE models in output and 1000cc ICE models in torque- 5-inch TFT screen connects to Honda RoadSync*5*2 Honda research*3 CCS2: Combined Charging System Type 2, a specification for electric vehicle fast charger connectors*4 Charging time measured under specified test conditions when connected to a standard outlet*5 Use of Honda RoadSync requires installation of a Smartphone appSource: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.