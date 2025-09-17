Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025 11:56 Uhr
Rudholm Group Celebrates 35 Years of Global Growth Since Wollin's Visionary Acquisition

BORAS, Sweden, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12th, Rudholm Group (Rudholm & Haak) marked its 35-year anniversary since Jonas Wollin acquired the company in 1990. What began with sewing threads and buttons has grown into a global leader in apparel branding, packaging, and sustainable solutions, thanks to Wollin's strategic vision and relentless drive.

Left to right: Jonas Wollin, Founder and Chairman since 1990; Dr. Willard Wigan MBE, the world's leading microscopic artist; and CEO Dennis Lau at the unveiling of a micro-sculpture honouring Jonas Wollin's 35-year journey with Rudholm Group.

To celebrate the milestone, Rudholm hosted its global country and sales managers for a week-long sales summit and celebration. A key moment of the event was the presentation of a custom artwork by Dr. Willard Wigan MBE, the world's number one microscopic artist, known for creating sculptures so small they fit inside the eye of a needle. Wigan revealed a bespoke piece showing Jonas Wollin inside a needle hole with a thread running through a button, a powerful tribute to Wollin's legacy in the apparel industry.

Wigan's unparalleled talent has earned him international acclaim. His works have been commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, and other global icons. Each sculpture, crafted under a microscope with tools as fine as eyelashes, reflects precision, patience, and mastery, qualities that mirror the Rudholm philosophy.

Jonas Wollin officially passed the torch in 2024 to Dennis Lau, who built Rudholm's U.S. operation starting in 2016 and now serves as CEO and shareholder of the international company. Wollin remains actively involved as Chairman and Board Member, guiding Rudholm into its next phase of global development.

About Rudholm Group
Rudholm Group is a leading global manufacturer of labelling, packaging, trims and digital solutions for the apparel industry. With certified production and hubs across Europe, Asia, and the U.S., Rudholm supports top fashion brands in creating innovative, circular, and locally produced branding components that meet today's environmental and regulatory standards.

Media Contact
Email: marketing@rudholmgroup.com
Website: www.rudholmgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774605/Rudholm_Group.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674855/5513725/Rudholm_Group_Logo.jpg

Rudholm Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rudholm-group-celebrates-35-years-of-global-growth-since-wollins-visionary-acquisition-302558262.html

