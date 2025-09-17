Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 11:42 Uhr
HTX Launches Exclusive $TRUMP Trading Contest with $2,000 Prize Pool and Travel Package

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange HTX has launched an exclusive $TRUMP trading competition, featuring a $20,000 prize pool and an all-expenses-paid trip to the TOKEN2049 Afterparty co-hosted by HTX DAO and TRON, and Miss HTX Finals for the top trader.


The week-long contest runs from 10:00 (UTC) on September 15 to 10:00 (UTC) on September 21, 2025, and is open to participants trading $TRUMP/USDT in both spot and futures markets.

Key Highlights of the Campaign Include:

  • New Traders Exclusive: First-time traders on HTX who complete $TRUMP spot or futures trades worth at least 100 USDT will receive a random airdrop of $2-$20 in $HTX tokens.
  • Rewards Based on Trading Volume: Participants will share in an $8,000 prize pool based on trading volume. Spot trades will count 5x toward the leaderboard.
  • Top Prize - $3,000 Travel Package: The leaderboard champion will win a premium travel package to attend HTX DAO x TRON TOKEN2049 Afterparty and the grand finale of the Miss HTX competition. The winner will enjoy exclusive access to lucky draws, on-site perks, and the opportunity to meet Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX.

HTX is committed to enriching its ecosystem with high-potential projects and delivering more wealth-building opportunities to its global users. As the platform grows, we will continue to empower traders and investors worldwide by providing access to top-tier assets, exciting campaigns, and a thriving Web3 community. Disclaimer: this contest will not be available in select jurisdictions (should be including the USA).

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391903/image_ID__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/htx-launches-exclusive-trump-trading-contest-with-2-000-prize-pool-and-travel-package-302559023.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.