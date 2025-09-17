Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025 11:48 Uhr
iChongqing: Sharing Wisdom of World Rivers Civilization, 2025 Yangtze River Civilization Forum Opens

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing:

On September 17, the 2025 Yangtze River Civilization Forum was successfully convened in Chongqing. Centered around the theme "Bridging Rivers and Seas, Sharing Wisdom of Civilizations," the forum gathered renowned experts and scholars from both China and abroad. Attendees engaged in in-depth discussions focusing on the preservation and inheritance of Yangtze River civilization, high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and mutual learning among the world's major river civilizations. The forum served as a platform to inspire new ideas, consolidate actionable solutions, and promote joint efforts in cultural heritage protection and sustainable development.

Caption: The Scholars, from China, French, Egypt, UK, Brazil and Pakistan delivered speeches on world rivers' civilizations on the forum.

During the main forum session, eight experts delivered insightful speeches addressing key topics including the transition from industrial to ecological civilization driven by new quality productive forces, the historical brilliance of the Yangtze River civilization, and the impact of civilizational exchanges on early forms of statehood. The speakers emphasized cultural continuity, enhanced dialogue between civilizations, and explored pathways to boost high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and increase exchanges among global river civilizations.

A rich lineup of side events was organized alongside the main forum, including the 2025 Longgupo Site Academic Seminar, the World Great Rivers Concert, an intangible cultural heritage exchange and exhibition from the Yangtze River Basin, the special exhibition "From Dunhuang to Dazu," a dazzling drone performance titled "New Rhythm of Chongqing," and a series of cultural exploration activities along the Yangtze River.

Chongqing launched the first Yangtze River Civilization Forum in 2023. The following year, with the approval of the central government, the forum was elevated to a permanent provincial-ministerial level event, becoming the only forum of its kind dedicated to civilizations and cultures of the Yangtze River Basin. The first two sessions attracted over 200 experts from leading academic and cultural institutions across the nation. Many of the proposed measures concerning the Yangtze River National Cultural Park construction and cultural productions have been translated into concrete policies.

Building on the success of its previous sessions, the forum has grown into a high-level academic event with national influence, marked by "central-local coordination and regional collaboration." This year's edition is further distinguished by its international expansion, high-caliber participants, and a more diverse array of activities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775273/Caption_The_Scholars_China_French_Egypt_UK_Brazil_Pakistan_delivered.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharing-wisdom-of-world-rivers-civilization-2025-yangtze-river-civilization-forum-opens-302559026.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
