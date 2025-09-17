Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025 11:58 Uhr
The Organizing Committee of the 5th Hunan Tourism Development Conference: The 5th Hunan Tourism Development Conference Starts in Huaihua, Hunan Province

HUAIHUA, China, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 5th Hunan Tourism Development Conference is held in Huaihua from September 16th to 18th. This conference aims to focus on showcasing the new achievements of Hunan's cultural and tourism industry, launching a batch of high-quality cultural and tourism projects, and presenting the new outlook of Hunan's high-quality development in culture and tourism.

The 5th Hunan Tourism Development Conference

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

In recent years, Hunan has positioned the tourism industry as a strategic pillar industry and a livelihood industry. It has continuously advanced the construction of a culturally strong province and a world tourism destination. The cultural and tourism industry has been incorporated into the province's "4×4" modern industrial system, and a series of policies have worked in synergy to promote the doubling of the cultural and creative tourism industry.

The 5th Hunan Tourism Development Conference further innovates the model of "hosting conferences to boost urban development, drive industrial growth, and benefit the people". It highlights the integration of technology and culture, and invites leading enterprises, investment institutions, and OTA platforms to jointly explore new paths for the cultural and tourism industry. For the first time, the conference combines the opening ceremony with the investment and financing segment, promoting the market-oriented transformation of the conference-hosting model and strengthening the connection between resources and capital.

As the host city of this conference, Huaihua, leveraging its advantages as a national comprehensive transportation hub and a regional central city in the border area of five provinces, has been continuously enhancing the influence of the "Three Xiangs and Four Rivers · Meet in Hunan" tourism brand and shaping a new image of " Huaihua, a blessed land where you belong". In the first half of 2025, Huaihua received 31.73 million tourist visits and achieved a total tourism revenue of 29.876 billion yuan, with year-on-year growth rates of over 10% in both indicators. Taking the opportunity of hosting the conference, Huaihua is accelerating the construction of the "One Axis and Four Points" cultural and tourism pattern, advancing the regional integration of the "Hezhong Integration" (integrated development of Heshan District and Zhongfang County) and the urban renewal process, injecting sustained impetus into the city's development.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the 5th Hunan Tourism Development Conference



Contact person: Mr. Zou, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

