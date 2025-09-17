Heron Hospitality Acquires Atlantis Lodge, Preserving Legacy While Expanding Coastal Vision

Heron Hospitality, LLC is proud to announce the acquisition of the Atlantis Lodge, a beloved oceanfront property that has been a fixture of Pine Knoll Shores since 1963.

PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Heron Hospitality, LLC is proud to announce the acquisition of the Atlantis Lodge, a beloved oceanfront property that has been a fixture of Pine Knoll Shores since 1963. Nestled on 3.5 acres of elevated shoreline, the 42-room lodge has remained under the ownership of the Hall family for more than six decades. Now, Heron Hospitality will carry forward that legacy while introducing modern enhancements to meet the evolving needs of today's traveler.

Heron will honor the property's authentic character while ushering it into the 21st century with modern booking options and expanded services. Guests can now enjoy the convenience of online reservations through Atlantis Lodge's website as well as leading third-party platforms, matching the digital experience already offered at other Heron properties.

"Atlantis Lodge is one of the Crystal Coast's most iconic destinations, and we are honored to steward its next chapter," said Charles Cushman, CEO of Heron Hospitality. "Our team is committed to preserving the charm that has made this lodge special for more than 60 years, while adding the conveniences and innovations that today's guests expect."

Heron sees growing demand along the Crystal Coast and plans to meet it. Beginning this year, Atlantis Lodge will return to year-round availability, rather than closing for the winter. The team is also developing plans to convert the existing third-floor lounge into two additional suites. A new guest lounge will be created above the renovated front desk and lobby area, to include grab-and-go food and drink options.

Atlantis Lodge has vintage charm, a six-decade family story, and some of the best oceanfront land on Bogue Banks. Heron's stewardship ensures the lodge will continue to grow while honoring its legacy.

ABOUT ATLANTIS LODGE

Opened in 1963, Atlantis Lodge is a 42-room, oceanfront property located in Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina. The lodge has long been celebrated for its retro charm, pet-friendly atmosphere, and private balcony views of the Atlantic Ocean. Now managed by Heron Hospitality, Atlantis Lodge continues to offer an authentic Crystal Coast experience with modern booking conveniences and year-round availability.

ABOUT HERON HOSPITALITY

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New Bern, Heron Hospitality manages a growing portfolio of properties across the Carolinas. Trusted by stakeholders for its hospitality expertise and strategic business vision, Heron provides a wide range of services including hotel valuation and acquisition, ownership consulting, hotel and revenue management, branding, property development, and planning.

