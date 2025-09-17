Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2025 12:02 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heron Hospitality Acquires Atlantis Lodge, Preserving Legacy While Expanding Coastal Vision

Heron Hospitality, LLC is proud to announce the acquisition of the Atlantis Lodge, a beloved oceanfront property that has been a fixture of Pine Knoll Shores since 1963.

PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Heron Hospitality, LLC is proud to announce the acquisition of the Atlantis Lodge, a beloved oceanfront property that has been a fixture of Pine Knoll Shores since 1963. Nestled on 3.5 acres of elevated shoreline, the 42-room lodge has remained under the ownership of the Hall family for more than six decades. Now, Heron Hospitality will carry forward that legacy while introducing modern enhancements to meet the evolving needs of today's traveler.

Heron will honor the property's authentic character while ushering it into the 21st century with modern booking options and expanded services. Guests can now enjoy the convenience of online reservations through Atlantis Lodge's website as well as leading third-party platforms, matching the digital experience already offered at other Heron properties.

"Atlantis Lodge is one of the Crystal Coast's most iconic destinations, and we are honored to steward its next chapter," said Charles Cushman, CEO of Heron Hospitality. "Our team is committed to preserving the charm that has made this lodge special for more than 60 years, while adding the conveniences and innovations that today's guests expect."

Heron sees growing demand along the Crystal Coast and plans to meet it. Beginning this year, Atlantis Lodge will return to year-round availability, rather than closing for the winter. The team is also developing plans to convert the existing third-floor lounge into two additional suites. A new guest lounge will be created above the renovated front desk and lobby area, to include grab-and-go food and drink options.

Atlantis Lodge has vintage charm, a six-decade family story, and some of the best oceanfront land on Bogue Banks. Heron's stewardship ensures the lodge will continue to grow while honoring its legacy.

ABOUT ATLANTIS LODGE

Opened in 1963, Atlantis Lodge is a 42-room, oceanfront property located in Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina. The lodge has long been celebrated for its retro charm, pet-friendly atmosphere, and private balcony views of the Atlantic Ocean. Now managed by Heron Hospitality, Atlantis Lodge continues to offer an authentic Crystal Coast experience with modern booking conveniences and year-round availability.

ABOUT HERON HOSPITALITY

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New Bern, Heron Hospitality manages a growing portfolio of properties across the Carolinas. Trusted by stakeholders for its hospitality expertise and strategic business vision, Heron provides a wide range of services including hotel valuation and acquisition, ownership consulting, hotel and revenue management, branding, property development, and planning.

MEDIA CONTACT

Andrea Heppe
Operations Manager
general@blueprintbc.com

SOURCE: Heron Hospitality



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/heron-hospitality-acquires-atlantis-lodge-preserving-legacy-while-expanding-coastal-vision-1074442

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.