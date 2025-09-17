EpiqueX Launch, Global Expansion, and IPO on the Horizon Signals the Next Era of Epique Realty

We are a disruptive force and are looking to revolutionize several industries across multiple platforms

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / When Epique Realtytook the stage at its annual 2025 PowerCON event in late June, the message was clear: the company is not merely keeping pace with the industry, it is redefining the rules. In front of thousands of agents, partners, and industry peers, Epique announced the formation of its new parent technology company, EpiqueX, a move that cements its role as not just a real estate brokerage but a technology enterprise with ambitions that extend far beyond state lines.

From its founding in 2021, Epique has positioned itself as the first true AI brokerage, and that identity has only deepened over time. "Tech is in our DNA," said CEO and Co-Founder Josh Miller during the announcement. "We've built Epique to be more than a place where agents hang their license. It's a platform, a movement, and now, through EpiqueX, a technology company dedicated to reimagining real estate at its core."

But EpiqueX is not limited to real estate. It's a tech company. The launch of EpiqueX marks the establishment of a broader technology parent company that will oversee multiple subsidiaries across SaaS, AI development, Data Centers, and emerging digital platforms. While Epique Realty remains the flagship, EpiqueX positions itself as the nucleus for innovations that can transform industries well beyond real estate. From building enterprise-grade AI applications to acquiring and developing scalable SaaS solutions, EpiqueX is designed to be a parent company that incubates, launches, and scales businesses at the intersection of technology and human experience. "EpiqueX will be one of the most exciting AI Tech companies to emerge in 2026. We are scaling everything from our AI capabilities to building out datacenters, to developing new novel technologies that will reach further than even real estate alone. We are a disruptive force and are looking to revolutionize several industries across multiple platforms in the coming year." said Joshua Miller, CEO & Co-Founder of EpiqueX.

EpiqueX reflects a vision already embodied in the company's technology ecosystem. The Epique AI Suite has been recognized by RealTrends as an industry leader, providing AI-driven marketing, staging, and business tools that agents use to compete at the highest level. Among its most notable contributions is the AI Agent Pro Certification, the first program of its kind in the industry when it was introduced years ago. Today, it remains a signature benefit offered free to Epique's agents as one of more than 80 benefits, while also available for purchase by non-Epique agents. The certification underscores Epique's belief that artificial intelligence is not a novelty, but a professional skill set that defines the modern agent.

The announcement at PowerCON also resonated because of what Epique is not doing. In an industry where rapid growth often ends with a sale to private equity, Epique's founders have committed to a different path: giving the company back to its agents. Through equity opportunities, revenue share programs, and a benefits package that includes everything from free healthcare to AI-driven business support, Epique is building wealth and security for the people who drive its success. "We are not building a company for private equity to consume," Miller emphasized. "We are building a company for agents to own."

That commitment to agents is combined with an expansion strategy that now spans both national and international borders. Epique is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with active operations in 41 states. Canada is on the cusp of becoming fully operational, while Australia, Mexico, and Costa Rica are identified as immediate priorities. Global expansion is no longer a distant aspiration; it is a strategic inevitability.

And beyond expansion, Epique has set its sights on an even bigger stage: the public markets. The company revealed its intent to pursue an initial public offering by 2026, a timeline that aligns with its accelerated growth trajectory. With more than 600 percent growth in 2024 alone, a model that scales faster than its competitors, and a culture that blends innovative, award-winning technology with human-centric values, the prospect of an IPO is not simply a financial milestone. It is a declaration that the future of real estate will be written in code, culture, and community, not just contracts.

In less than four years, Epique has built what most brokerages spend decades attempting: a nationwide footprint, an international roadmap, a proprietary technology platform, and a culture that refuses to cede control to outside capital. Its announcement of EpiqueX was more than a corporate update. It was a signal that the industry's center of gravity may be shifting from legacy institutions and equity firms to the agents themselves, powered by AI, ownership, and a vision bold enough to carry them to a global IPO.

