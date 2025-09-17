Coolibar and Dayanara Torres Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month While Raising Skin Cancer Awareness

Puerto Rican-born actress and former Miss Universe partners with Coolibar to honor culture and champion sun safety for all skin types.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Coolibar , the world's leading UPF 50+ sun-protective apparel brand, continues its partnership with Dayanara Torres - Puerto Rican-born actress and TV host, former Miss Universe, and stage-three melanoma survivor - to raise awareness about skin cancer prevention.

Dayanara Torres

Dayanara Torres, former Miss Universe, Puerto Rican actress, TV host, and stage-three melanoma survivor, continues her work with Coolibar to promote skin cancer prevention during National Hispanic Heritage Month. (Photo Credit: Coolibar)

In collaboration with the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) - the largest independent patient advocacy organization dedicated to eradicating melanoma - the campaign emphasizes sun safety, early detection, and education for Hispanic communities and all individuals who may be unaware of their melanoma risk. The initiative also underscores that people with caramel and brown skin tones are equally susceptible to melanoma.

"It doesn't matter your skin tone - everyone needs sun protection and regular screenings," said Torres. Born in Puerto Rico, Torres has dedicated herself to educating communities of all shades and skin types about melanoma risk and the importance of early detection. The MRF's Skin of Color initiative further supports these efforts, providing resources for Black and Brown populations to understand and prevent melanoma.

To mark this initiative, Coolibar introduces a bold "Coolibar-blue" ribbon, redefining traditional melanoma awareness symbols. The ribbon represents protection, healing, and a life fully embraced under the sun - while visually reinforcing Coolibar 's modern UPF 50+ (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) apparel offerings. Through this campaign, individuals are encouraged to protect their skin stylishly, with Dayanara Torres serving as a beacon of strength, resilience, and empowerment.

Elevating Sun Protection with Style

As the #1 brand of sun-protective apparel recommended by dermatologists, Coolibar combines technical expertise with refined design. Every garment features UPF 50+ protection in lightweight, breathable fabrics and versatile resort looks perfect for everyday wear and outdoor gatherings - proving sun safety doesn't require sacrificing style.

Coolibar Mott50 Edition Capsule Collection Launch

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Coolibar will host a private fashion presentation at 230 Fifth Rooftop on Thursday, September 18, showcasing Coolibar Mott50 Edition -a new premium womenswear line embracing sophistication and advanced sun protection. The presentation will feature the brand's campaign faces - '90s supermodel icon Niki Taylor and her daughter Ciel Taylor Lamar - highlighting the importance of sun-safe habits across generations, while Dayanara Torres shares her inspirational personal story, shining a spotlight on health, beauty, and empowerment.

"In creating the Coolibar Mott50 Edition , we wanted to combine innovative sun protection with confident design. This collection seamlessly blends luxury and technology to redefine what sun-safe fashion can be," said Luis Toro, Senior Director of Marketing at Coolibar.

Torres added, "This collaboration with Coolibar and Mott50 allows me to champion both beauty and wellness in a way that feels personal. Sun protection is multifaceted-it's about preventing health risks and feeling radiant and confident in every moment."

Collection Highlights :

Minimalistic Elegance: Timeless designs for everyday, vacation, or special occasions.

Premium Quality: Luxurious, carefully crafted fabrics for comfort and style.

Optimal Versatility: Effortlessly transitions between activities and events.

Advanced Sun Protection: UPF 50+ technology safeguards against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

The Coolibar Mott50 Edition line features classic designs for women in a variety of looks: Button-down shirt dresses, minimalist maxi dresses, and flirty short dresses, as well as modern separates such as turtlenecks, gaucho pants, shrugs, and ponchos. Accessories include oversized beach hats and shawls. The color palette blends timeless neutrals-black, white/off-white, and brown-with pops of coral and multicolor. Sizes range from One Size to XS-L, priced from $100 to $260.

Coolibar's Broader Efforts

Beyond this campaign, Coolibar continues to fight melanoma nationwide. The brand serves as the official National Apparel Sponsor for Miles for Melanoma events in 18 cities, partners with AIM at Melanoma, supports the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, and launched a Dermatologist Affiliate Program at the American Academy of Dermatology Conference.

SOURCE: Coolibar

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/coolibar-and-dayanara-torres-celebrate-hispanic-heritage-month-while-r-1074544