Germany installed 1.95 GW of solar in August, bringing total additions to 10.8 GW in the first eight months of 2025.From pv magazine Germany Germany installed 1,95 GW of new PV capacity in August, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1.4 GW in July 2022 and 790 MW in August 2024. In the first eight months of this year, developers connected 10.8 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 10.2 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity reached approximately 111 GW at the end of August. Most of this capacity ...

