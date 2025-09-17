Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A40KYH | ISIN: US9509151083
NASDAQ
16.09.25 | 22:00
10,290 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
WeRide Inc.: French Ambassador to China Visits WeRide and Experiences Autonomous Driving Solutions

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- French Ambassador to China, Mr. Bertrand Lortholary, led a delegation to visit WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, earlier this week, to learn more about the company's operations and future plans in France.

WeRide x French Ambassador

The delegation included Mr. Christian Gianella, Minister Counsellor for Economic Affairs at the French Embassy, and Mr. Laurent Legodec, Consul General of France in Guangzhou. They were welcomed by WeRide's Founder and CEO Dr. Tony Han and other company representatives.

During the visit, the delegation experienced WeRide's autonomous Robotaxi and Robobus, observing their smooth performance and safety despite rainy conditions.

A roundtable discussion followed, where WeRide presented its company journey, flagship products, and international deployments, with particular attention to its operations in France and wider European expansion.

Recent milestones include:

  • 2024-2025: Providing an exclusive Level 4 (L4) autonomous Robobus shuttle service at Roland Garros, Paris, for two consecutive years.
  • 27 March 2025: Receiving France's L4 driverless public road testing and operating permit for its Robobus, in partnership with French autonomous mobility operator beti.
  • 27 February 2025: Launching Europe's first fully driverless commercial deployment of its Robobus in Drôme, France, with beti, Renault Group, and Macif.

Currently, WeRide is partnering with Renault Group to launch a new mass-produced autonomous Robobus by 2030, meeting Europe's growing demand for green public transport.

The visit concluded with Dr. Han presenting Ambassador Lortholary a model of WeRide's Robobus as a token of appreciation.

Looking ahead, WeRide intends to continue developing its activities in France, strengthen local partnerships, and contribute autonomous driving solutions that support safer and more sustainable mobility in Europe.

About WeRide
WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 11 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in six markets: China, Singapore, France, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine's 2024 "The Future 50" list.

Media Contact
pr@weride.ai

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this Report is as of the date of this Report. WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fcf8190-9f48-455e-9a11-08b60c8a1ccf


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
