Pertamina International Shipping: PIS Signs Cooperation Pact with Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Protect Seafarers Amid Global Uncertainty

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has reinforced its commitment to safeguarding crew stationed overseas through a strategic cooperation agreement with Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA). The agreement focuses on protection and emergency response services, ensuring stronger security measures for PIS personnel abroad.

VLGC Dahlia, one of PIS's newest state-of-the-art vessels, strengthens our commitment to ensuring global energy distribution. Equipped with advanced technology and emission-reduction features, Dahlia proudly serves international routes to deliver cleaner energy worldwide.

The pact, signed on Monday (September 15) by PIS CEO Surya Tri Harto and Judha Nugraha, Director of Indonesian Citizen Protection at MoFA, was witnessed by Deputy Foreign Minister Arief Havas Oegroseno. It will enhance coordination, preparedness, and data-sharing between the company and government in handling emergencies affecting PIS staff worldwide.

Deputy Foreign Minister Oegroseno said the collaboration extends beyond crisis response. "Through this agreement, data exchange between MoFA and PIS will be streamlined, allowing us to jointly determine the right steps in addressing emergency situations," he said.

With 106 owned vessels operating across 65 international routes and more than 6,000 officers-many stationed overseas-PIS plays a key role in global energy distribution. The company emphasized that safety measures are increasingly critical amid today's evolving geopolitical landscape.

"This is an effective step to ensure our seafarers feel protected, especially in today's dynamic geopolitical climate where risks can escalate quickly. With branch offices in Singapore, Dubai, and London, our crews must know that both the state and the company are fully committed to their safety," said CEO Surya.

"As representatives of Indonesia in other countries, we have a responsibility to protect Indonesian citizens abroad, both on land and at sea," added Oegroseno.

PIS highlighted that its commitment aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth). By strengthening protection for its overseas workforce, the company seeks to foster a safer, more resilient working environment while enhancing global competitiveness.

Alongside strengthening worker protection, PIS continues to expand business opportunities in the non-captive market, recording 4% growth in 2021 and projecting 19% by 2024.

About Pertamina International Shipping

Founded in 2016, PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) is a subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero). In 2021, PIS was appointed as the subholding company of Integrated Marine Logistics (SH IML), which manages all shipping, marine, and logistics services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775265/Dahlia__one_of_Pertamina_International_Shipping_VLGC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pis-signs-cooperation-pact-with-indonesias-ministry-of-foreign-affairs-to-protect-seafarers-amid-global-uncertainty-302559060.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
