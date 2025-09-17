Empire AV Services & Installations LLC Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in AV Services in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Empire AV Services & Installations LLC has been recognised with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the AV Services category for the Dallas-Fort Worth region. This honour highlights the company's dedication to delivering cutting-edge audio-visual solutions with a focus on quality, innovation, and exceptional customer support.

Empire AV is a trusted leader in both residential and commercial audio-visual systems, offering clients a full suite of services that include expert design, installation, and ongoing support. Known for blending technology with creativity, the company provides customised solutions that enhance everything from corporate boardrooms and educational spaces to luxury home theatres and smart home integrations.

"For us, it's about more than just installing technology, it's about creating experiences that connect people" says the leadership team at Empire AV. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award in Dallas-Fort Worth reflects the trust our clients have in us and motivates us to continue raising the bar for AV services."

Recognition Rooted in Consumer Trust

The Consumer Choice Award is unique in that it is based entirely on the voice of consumers. Winners are selected through an independent research process that evaluates reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence. Empire AV's recognition underscores its reputation as one of the most reliable and forward-thinking AV companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

"This award is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the community we serve," the team adds. "It's a testament to the relationships we've built and the consistent results we deliver."

Tailored Solutions for Every Space

Empire AV takes pride in delivering solutions that are as functional as they are innovative. The company's projects range from advanced conference room setups with seamless connectivity to immersive home entertainment systems designed to bring families together. With a focus on customer collaboration, every installation is tailored to the specific needs and vision of the client.

By combining technical expertise with exceptional service, Empire AV ensures clients not only receive state-of-the-art technology but also a reliable partner committed to long-term success.

Building A Future of Innovation

As Empire AV celebrates its recognition with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award, the company remains committed to advancing its mission of delivering top-tier AV experiences. With an eye on emerging technologies and a passion for exceeding client expectations, Empire AV continues to shape the future of audio-visual services in Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond.

To learn more about Empire AV Services & Installations LLC or to schedule a consultation, visit www.empireavservices.com or CLICK HERE.

About Empire AV Services & Installations LLC

Empire AV Services & Installations LLC is a premier provider of residential and commercial audio-visual solutions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Offering expert design, installation, and support, the company specialises in creating innovative and customised AV systems that prioritise quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. With a strong reputation for excellence, Empire AV continues to be a trusted name in audio-visual services nationwide. Learn more at www.empireavservices.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

