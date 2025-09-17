Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2025 13:02 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UBRIGENE BIOSCIENCES INC: uBriGene Unveils V2.0 RNA-LNP iPSC Reprogramming Kit Optimized for PBMCs and Hard-to-Reprogram Cells

GERMANTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / uBriGene Biosciences, a leader in CGT CDMO and iPSC manufacturing technology development, today announced the launch of its 2nd-Generation iPSC Reprogramming Kit, powered by proprietary RNA-LNP technology. The kit is designed and proven to deliver best-in-class performance to reprogram peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) to induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC).

iPSC reprogramming diagram

iPSC reprogramming diagram
iPSC reprogramming diagram using uBriGene's reprogramming mRNA-LNP cocktail mix.

Key Advantages of the 2nd-Generation RNA-LNP Reprogramming Kit:

  • RNA-LNP Based, Non-Viral Delivery - RNA-LNP delivery avoids genome integration risks, leaving no genetic footprint.

  • Optimized for PBMCs - The only non-viral kit proven effective for PBMC reprogramming, unlocking access to readily available patient samples.

  • Exceptional Reprogramming Efficiency - Achieving up to 0.31% best-in-class efficiency in reprogramming PBMCs to iPSCs.

  • Autologous iPSC Therapies - This RNA-LNP reprogramming kit enables the generation of patient-specific iPSCs from just 10 mL of blood, eliminating the risk of immune rejection.

To learn more about this RNA-LNP breakthrough in PBMC reprogramming, visit iPSC Reprogramming Cocktail

"Until now, researchers seeking to generate iPSCs from PBMCs were limited to viral systems, such as Sendai virus, which pose regulatory and translational hurdles. uBriGene's 2nd-Generation RNA-LNP Kit fills this unmet need by combining clinical-grade safety with high performance, accelerating the path from basic research to therapeutic applications," commented Dr. Xiulian Sun, CTO and Founder of uBriGene Biosciences.

About uBriGene

Founded in 2015, uBriGene Biosciences is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in advanced therapeutic medicinal products (ATMPs). The company provides integrated CDMO and CRO solutions covering cell therapy products, viral vectors, RNA-related products, and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technologies. uBriGene's iPSC portfolio includes RNA-LNP reprogramming kits, GMP-compliant iPSC banks, iPSC generation services, as well as iPSC banking to support research and clinical programs. Its GMP-validated Maryland facility provides one-stop services from process development through commercial manufacturing, driving global advancements in ATMPs and iPSC-based therapies.

Contact Information

Mingjuan Liu
Director of Marketing
contact@ubrigene.com
800 663 2528

.

SOURCE: UBRIGENE BIOSCIENCES INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ubrigene-unveils-v2.0-rna-lnp-ipsc-reprogramming-kit-optimized-for-pbmcs-and-hard-to-1074266

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.