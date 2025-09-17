Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Commences Drawdown on Export-Import Bank of the United States Loan Facility and Provides a Business Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced that it has commenced drawdowns on its $50.8 million EXIM debt Facility ("Facility") which is tied to capital and engineering expenses at its Jamestown, NY facility. Further drawdowns are expected to occur regularly over the next 12 months. Some high level details of the Facility are provided below:

Forward-Looking Statements

