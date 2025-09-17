South Korea's Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction Group is set to build Qatar's largest solar project to date. The first gigawatt of the 2 GW project is expected to be online by the end of 2028.State-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy has picked Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction Group to build the 2 GW Dukhan solar power project. An agreement for the construction of the project, to be located 80 kilometers west of Doha, was signed between the two parties earlier this week. Samsung C&T has said that the project is the largest solar power plant ever to be built by a Korean construction ...

