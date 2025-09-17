Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025 13:18 Uhr
BUOYANCY AEROSPACE Launches Thin-Film Sulphuric Anodising Line, Setting a New Benchmark in Process Control and Scalability

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BUOYANCY AEROSPACE announced the launch of its Thin-Film Sulphuric Acid Anodising (TFSAA) treatment line (MIL-A-8625 Type IIB), a production-ready capability engineered for aerospace and defence manufacturing.

The line is fully automated with a custom-developed PLC that provides deterministic, high-resolution control at the tank level. The system has been validated through 100+ fault-injection scenarios to deliver fast, predictable responses. Since entering commercial production, BUOYANCY AEROSPACE has reported no out-of-spec process-control events to date.

Unlike conventional lines relying on single-tier shut-offs, the installation combines power isolation (circuit breakers), multi-sensor detection (smoke and heat), and automatic suppression, designed in accordance with RISCAuthority RC45 guidance for electroplating fire safety; integrated advanced monitoring supports operator situational awareness.

"This investment de-risks customer programmes by embedding resilience and upgrade paths directly into our processes for sovereign defence manufacturing," said Dr. Deepak Asokan, UK Head of Operations.

  • Why it matters
    End-to-End Solution: Integrated with Non-Destructive Testing (e.g., UT, PT, MT, ET and radiography as specified) and a modern paint facility qualified for aerospace coatings, including fracture-critical components where specified.
  • Future-Ready Capability:Cr(VI)-free chemistries including TCS/PACS for conversion and post-seal, together with digital traceability via the company's MES/QMS, enable rapid scaling and upgrades with minimal disruption.

"This is a safety-integrated, scalable treatment capability for critical aerospace components," said Daniel Hutta, UK Head of Quality, Compliance, Health & Safety at BUOYANCY AEROSPACE, who led the cross-functional programme.

To schedule a technical walkthrough or a partnership discussion, contact partnerships@buoyancy.com.

About BUOYANCY AEROSPACE
BUOYANCY AEROSPACE addresses Europe's need for strategically independent and resilient defence industrial capacity, partnering with allied aerospace, space and defence institutions. The company delivers AI-enabled manufacturing and surface-engineering solutions with speed, precision and reliability.

Media Contact: press@buoyancy.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/buoyancy-aerospace-launches-thin-film-sulphuric-anodising-line-setting-a-new-benchmark-in-process-control-and-scalability-302559080.html

