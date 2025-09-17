Partners Group
New York, US; 17 September 2025
PGIM,[1] the USD 1.44 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), and Partners Group (SIX: PGHN), one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, have entered a strategic partnership to construct and deliver a suite of multi-asset portfolio solutions for individual and institutional investors.
The partnership combines PGIM's deep expertise across public and private asset classes - including its USD 1 trillion credit platform that spans public fixed income and private credit, and its position as one of the world's largest real estate investment managers - with Partners Group's track record in private equity and infrastructure investment, as well as their leadership in creating bespoke private markets portfolio solutions.
[1] As of June 30, 2025.
[2] Prudential Financial is the 11th-largest investment manager (out of 255 firms surveyed) in terms of U.S. defined contribution assets under management based on Pensions & Investments' Top DC Money Managers list published June 2025. This ranking represents U.S. defined contribution assets under management by PFI as of Dec. 31, 2024.
About Partners Group
About PGIM
PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is built on a 150-year legacy of strength, stability, and disciplined risk management through more than 30 market cycles. Managing more than USD 1.44 trillion in assets,1 PGIM offers clients deep expertise across public and private asset classes, delivering a diverse range of investment strategies and tailored solutions - including fixed income, equities, real estate and other retail investment vehicles. With 1,450+ investment professionals across 42 offices in 19 countries, we serve retail and institutional clients worldwide. For more information visit pgim.com.
Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom, or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit news.prudential.com.
